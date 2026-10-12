Navratri 2026 In Mumbai: 7 Special Menus To Try, From Vrat Thalis To Kolkata's Tangra Flavours

Shardiya Navratri in Mumbai is as much about food as it is about pandals, Garba nights and festive gatherings. For those observing the fast, the city's restaurant menus offer more than the usual sabudana khichdi, with options ranging from traditional vrat thalis to South Indian-inspired fasting dishes. And if you're planning a festive meal beyond fasting food, there is also a Kolkata-style Tangra feast to explore during Durga Puja. Here are seven menus to know about, along with their prices, locations and timings.

Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central

For those looking for a traditional festive meal, Hornby’s Pavilion has introduced a vegetarian Navratri thali prepared without onion and garlic. The spread starts with sweet lassi, followed by sabudana khichdi, khatte meethe kaddu ki sabzi, kuttu ki poori and cucumber raita. Rice kheer rounds off the meal, making it an option for diners who prefer a complete sit-down thali while observing the fast.

Where: Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Parel

When: October 11–20, 2026 | 7:30 pm–11:45 pm

Cost: ₹1,650 plus taxes per person

Banana Leaf

Navratri fasting gets a South Indian-inspired spin at Banana Leaf, where the special menu brings together several vrat-friendly dishes. Diners can choose from sabudana idli with sweet curd, rajgira sada dosa, rajgira masala dosa and rajgira masala uttapam. Other options include sabudana vada, sabudana khichdi, varai upma, varai khichdi and rajgira puri bhaji, offering a varied range of choices for those seeking something beyond a standard fasting thali.

Where: Banana Leaf outlets across Mumbai

When: October 11–20, 2026

Cost: Starting at ₹130

House of Akina

Not every festive menu is designed for fasting. House of Akina is teaming up with Chef Bilkis, known for her Bengali food-focused home kitchen, Golpoh Table, for a special menu inspired by Kolkata's Tangra neighbourhood during Durga Puja. The spread includes chicken and mushroom baos, vegetable shumai, Tangra special chilli chicken and golden fried prawns. For mains, expect vegetable meifu rice noodles, Cantonese pan-fried noodles, braised lamb in brown sauce and Hakka douchi salmon. It is an option for those looking to celebrate the season over a festive meal rather than a vrat menu.

Where: House of Akina, Bandra West

When: October 15–21, 2026 | 12 pm–3 pm and 7 pm–1:30 am; closed Mondays

Cost: ₹2,500 for two

Comorin

Comorin's Navratri vegetarian thali takes a regional approach to festive dining, with a menu that moves beyond the usual fasting staples. Savoury options include subz shikampuri kebab, Kashmiri dum aloo, khatte meethe kaddu, suran pepper fry, paneer khurchan and kathal and makhana qorma. Quinoa and cashew pulao and kuttu poori complete the meal, while kesar badam milk cake with pear murabba provides a sweet finish.

Where: Comorin, Lower Parel

When: October 11–18, 2026

Cost: ₹1,299 onwards

SALT

SALT's festive menu puts a contemporary spin on Navratri staples. The selection begins with shakarkandi ki chaat, sabudana tikki and kache kele ki shammi, followed by paneer pukhtan curry, aloo matter rasila, samak pulao and kuttu ki poori. Diners can also choose from different lassi flavours and raitas, with mewe makhane ki kheer and kesaria samak among the sweet options. The menu uses sendha namak, a common choice for fasting preparations.

Where: SALT Indian Restaurant Bar & Grill, Malad West

When: October 11–19, 2026

Cost: ₹1,700 for two

Via Bombay

Via Bombay's Navratri menu brings together fasting-friendly dishes with Maharashtrian-inspired flavours. Its vrat thali includes sabudana vada, farali misal, jeera aloo, kuttu ki puri, curd, seasonal fruits and makhana kheer. Diners can also order sabudana khichdi with roasted peanuts and sendha namak, farali batata wada or kuttu dosa with aloo sabzi. The farali misal, served with crunchy farsan and farali kadhi, adds another option for those who want a more substantial festive meal.

Where: Via Bombay, Chembur

When: October 11–20, 2026

Cost: ₹1,100 for two

The Club

If your Navratri plans call for music, dancing and food, The Club in Mumbai is hosting a members-only Garba evening at Colonial Hall. The event will feature traditional beats and a festive dance floor, alongside an à la carte vegetarian menu with options ranging from fresh-dough pizzas, penne Alfredo and loaded fries to truffle edamame dimsums, baos, sushi rolls and Burmese Khao Suey. Indian favourites include benne dosa, Hakka noodles with veg Manchurian and veg fried rice with chilli paneer. Those observing the fast can order sabudana wada, while dessert options include Lotus Biscoff tiramisu and kulfi.

Where: Colonial Hall, The Club, Andheri West

When: Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 7:30 pm–10 pm