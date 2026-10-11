Shardiya Navratri 2026: Top 10 Bollywood And Gujarati Songs For Garba & Dandiya Nights

The festive season is here, and no Navratri celebration feels complete without colourful chaniya cholis, swirling dupattas, dandiya sticks and music that keeps everyone on their feet. Whether you are heading to a grand Garba event or celebrating with friends and family, the right playlist can set the mood for the night.



Shardiya Navratri 2026 began on Sunday, October 11, marking the start of nine days dedicated to Maa Durga. From traditional Gujarati favourites to Bollywood dance numbers, these nine songs are worth adding to your playlist for the festive nights ahead.

Top 10 songs to add to you Navratri 2026 playlist



Kesariyo Rang Tane Lagyo

A popular Gujarati favourite, Kesariyo Rang Tane Lagyo brings a traditional festive feel to Navratri celebrations. Its lively rhythm and familiar folk-inspired sound make it a fitting choice for a Garba playlist, especially when the dance floor begins to fill up.



Sanedo

A Navratri playlist would hardly feel complete without Sanedo. Rooted in Gujarati folk music, the song is known for its energetic, celebratory spirit. Play it during a community Garba night or a family gathering when everyone is ready to join the dance.



Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

For those who like mixing Bollywood nostalgia with their festive playlist, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi offers a familiar dance number. Its catchy beats make it a fun addition between traditional Garba tracks, bringing a different flavour to the evening.



Kamariya

Looking to add a Bollywood dance hit to the mix? Kamariya is an upbeat choice for a lively Navratri night. Its energetic tempo makes it suitable for group dancing and can keep the momentum going between rounds of Garba and Dandiya.



Pankhida Tu Udi Jaje

A traditional Gujarati Garba favourite, Pankhida Tu Udi Jaje brings folk flavour to the celebrations. Add it to your playlist for a more traditional dance session, whether you are attending a community event or enjoying Navratri festivities at home.



Odhani

Odhani is a Bollywood dance number that fits easily into a festive playlist. With its lively beats and familiar appeal, it is a good option for switching things up when you want a break from traditional Gujarati tracks.



Dholida Dhol Re Vagad

Bring the energy up with Dholida Dhol Re Vagad. The song's strong dhol-driven rhythm makes it a natural fit for a night of festive dancing. Add it to your playlist for those moments when the Garba circle gets bigger and the pace picks up.



Odhni Odhu Ne Udi Udi Jaye

For a playlist with a traditional Gujarati touch, Odhni Odhu Odhu Ne Udi Jaye is another song to include. Its folk-inspired character complements the colourful atmosphere of Navratri and works well alongside other regional favourites.



Nagada Sang Dhol

Featuring in the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Nagada Sang Dhol is a high-energy Bollywood track that captures the festive spirit of Garba. With its powerful dhol beats and traditional Gujarati influences, the song is a great pick for Navratri dance nights.



Udi Udi Jaye

Round off your playlist with Udi Udi Jaye, a Bollywood song that brings a festive, celebratory mood. Its rhythmic sound makes it a fitting choice for Garba-inspired dancing and adds variety to a playlist featuring both regional and Hindi film music.