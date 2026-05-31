Surbhi Jyoti Hosts Pastel-Themed 38th Birthday & Baby Shower, Shares Glimpses Of Her Private Celebration

Television star Surbhi Jyoti has plenty to celebrate these days. The actress recently marked her 38th birthday with a heartwarming baby shower as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Sumit Suri.

Sharing glimpses from the intimate pastel-themed celebration on social media, Surbhi gave fans a peek into the joyous occasion and captioned the post, “Celebrating me and the lil one growing inside me.” The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this year in February 2026, making this celebration even more meaningful.

Check it out below:

Inside Surbhi’s pastel-themed party

The celebration was designed around a soft pastel theme that instantly gave fairytale garden-party vibes. Delicate floral arrangements in muted shades adorned the venue, while thoughtful decorative details created a warm and intimate atmosphere. Special evil-eye-inspired blessings for both the mom-to-be and her unborn baby added a meaningful touch to the event.

The gathering remained a private affair with close family and friends in attendance. Surbhi's husband Sumit was by her side throughout the celebrations, while television actresses Anita Hassanandani and Asha Negi were among the celebrity guests who joined the special occasion.

Mom-to-be glows in lavender

For her dual celebration, Surbhi embraced the pastel palette in a dreamy lavender maternity gown that perfectly matched the event's aesthetic. The flowing silhouette gently highlighted her baby bump while maintaining an effortless elegance.

She accessorised the look with delicate pearl drop earrings and coordinated pearl-and-gold bracelets that added elegance without overwhelming the ensemble. Her beauty look was equally fresh and radiant with glowing skin, naturally flushed cheeks, softly defined eyes, fluttery lashes and nude-toned lips.

Keeping things romantic and whimsical, she styled her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle with a centre parting and loose curls cascading down her shoulders. Fresh flowers tucked into her hair completed the look, adding an ethereal touch to the overall ensemble.