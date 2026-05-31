 Surbhi Jyoti Hosts Pastel-Themed 38th Birthday & Baby Shower, Shares Glimpses Of Her Private Celebration
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSurbhi Jyoti Hosts Pastel-Themed 38th Birthday & Baby Shower, Shares Glimpses Of Her Private Celebration

Surbhi Jyoti Hosts Pastel-Themed 38th Birthday & Baby Shower, Shares Glimpses Of Her Private Celebration

Surbhi Jyoti celebrated her 38th birthday and baby shower together in an intimate pastel-themed gathering attended by family and close friends. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Sumit Suri, looked radiant in a lavender maternity gown accessorised with pearls and fresh flowers. Dreamy décor, celebrity guests and heartfelt moments made the celebration truly memorable.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Surbhi Jyoti Hosts Pastel-Themed 38th Birthday & Baby Shower, Shares Glimpses Of Her Private Celebration

Television star Surbhi Jyoti has plenty to celebrate these days. The actress recently marked her 38th birthday with a heartwarming baby shower as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Sumit Suri. 

Sharing glimpses from the intimate pastel-themed celebration on social media, Surbhi gave fans a peek into the joyous occasion and captioned the post, “Celebrating me and the lil one growing inside me.” The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this year in February 2026, making this celebration even more meaningful.

Check it out below:

Inside Surbhi’s pastel-themed party 

The celebration was designed around a soft pastel theme that instantly gave fairytale garden-party vibes. Delicate floral arrangements in muted shades adorned the venue, while thoughtful decorative details created a warm and intimate atmosphere. Special evil-eye-inspired blessings for both the mom-to-be and her unborn baby added a meaningful touch to the event.

Read Also
Karishma Tanna Celebrates Tulu-Style Godh Bharai In Dreamy Gold Saree, Layers Of Royal Jewellery
Karishma Tanna Celebrates Tulu-Style Godh Bharai In Dreamy Gold Saree, Layers Of Royal Jewellery

The gathering remained a private affair with close family and friends in attendance. Surbhi's husband Sumit was by her side throughout the celebrations, while television actresses Anita Hassanandani and Asha Negi were among the celebrity guests who joined the special occasion.

Mom-to-be glows in lavender 

For her dual celebration, Surbhi embraced the pastel palette in a dreamy lavender maternity gown that perfectly matched the event's aesthetic. The flowing silhouette gently highlighted her baby bump while maintaining an effortless elegance. 

Read Also
Inside Sambhavna Seth's 10 Year Pregnancy Struggle: From 7 Failed IVFs & Miscarriage To Surrogacy At...
Inside Sambhavna Seth's 10 Year Pregnancy Struggle: From 7 Failed IVFs & Miscarriage To Surrogacy At...

She accessorised the look with delicate pearl drop earrings and coordinated pearl-and-gold bracelets that added elegance without overwhelming the ensemble. Her beauty look was equally fresh and radiant with glowing skin, naturally flushed cheeks, softly defined eyes, fluttery lashes and nude-toned lips. 

Keeping things romantic and whimsical, she styled her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle with a centre parting and loose curls cascading down her shoulders. Fresh flowers tucked into her hair completed the look, adding an ethereal touch to the overall ensemble.

Follow us on