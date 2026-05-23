Karishma Tanna Celebrates Tulu-Style Godh Bharai In Dreamy Gold Saree, Layers Of Royal Jewellery

Karishma Tanna's saree look | Image Courtesy: Epic Stories

Motherhood looks beautiful on Karishma Tanna. Just weeks after announcing that she is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera, the actress gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her dreamy South Indian-style godh bharai ceremony. Filled with sacred Tulu rituals, family blessings and emotional moments, the intimate celebration felt deeply rooted in tradition, and Karishma looked absolutely radiant while embracing every bit of it.

Inside Karishma's Godh Bharai ceremony

Sharing moments from her South Indian-style godh bharai ceremony on Instagram, Karishma reflected on how special the celebration felt for both her and Varun as they prepare to welcome their little one. Describing the experience as "magical" and "a dream come true," the actress spoke about witnessing the beauty of Tulu customs, traditional poojas, mantras and family rituals up close.

"Still soaking in the love, blessings, and emotions from our very first South Indian style Godh Bharai together," she wrote, adding that the day felt emotional, pure and deeply meaningful for the couple. From sacred rituals to heartfelt blessings from loved ones, the celebration beautifully blended culture, spirituality and family warmth.

Take a look:

Her new mom glow in regal gold saree

For the special ceremony, Karishma embraced timeless South Indian elegance in a classic gold-and-cream saree from Gulati Editions. The delicately embroidered six-yard drape featured subtle detailing and was styled traditionally with a graceful pallu, giving the look an effortlessly regal feel.

While the saree itself carried understated elegance, it was Karishma’s jewellery styling that truly elevated the ensemble. She layered multiple gold necklaces, including a statement haar accented with emerald details and a matching choker-style piece that beautifully framed the neckline.

The actress completed the look with ornate chandbali earrings, a maang tikka, chunky gold bangles and statement rings that added richness to the traditional aesthetic. Her glam stayed soft and radiant with glowing skin, flushed cheeks, softly defined eyes and nude-brown lips.

Adding the finishing touch to the dreamy look, Karishma styled her hair in a middle-parted half-up hairstyle adorned with fresh gajra flowers, perfectly complementing the traditional Tulu ceremony vibe.