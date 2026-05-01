Inside Sambhavna Seth's 10 Year Pregnancy Struggle: From 7 Failed IVFs & Miscarriage To Surrogacy At 45

Sambhavna Seth announced pregnancy via surrogacy at 45 | Instagram

After years of hope and heartbreak, Sambhavna Seth has finally shared a piece of joyful news that’s touching hearts across the internet. The actor and YouTuber is expecting her first child with husband Avinash Dwivedi, marking a deeply emotional milestone nearly a decade after their marriage.

Sambhavna's heartfelt pregnancy announcement

Sambhavna and Avinash, who has been married for 10 years now, revealed their big news on April 30 with a creative social media post designed like a “Breaking News” front page. One side read “We’re Pregnant,” while the other teased “Coming Soon,” complete with adorable baby-themed visuals.

Sharing their excitement, they wrote, “We Are PREGNANT👶❤️ Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins.”

The couple confirmed that their journey to parenthood has been made possible through surrogacy.

Check it out below:

Decade-long struggle behind the joy

Behind this happy moment lies a journey filled with immense physical and emotional challenges. Sambhavna has been open about her struggles, revealing she underwent multiple attempts to conceive over the years.

Speaking about her experience with Hautterfly in 2024, she shared, “I've gone through miscarriages and then reached here. I've had miscarriages; I've attempted 7 IVFs over all these years. Even before we got married, I had my eggs frozen. It cost me around Rs 1.5 lakh. I was foresighted, so I had planned ahead. But you know, Bhagwan ki marzi ke aage kuch nahi chalta. It was a healthy extraction.”

She also spoke candidly about the toll IVF took on her body and mind. “The process was very painful, and I put on a lot of weight. It goes on for 8-10 days, and you have to take injections in your stomach or thighs. Then the final injection is given 24 hours before extracting the eggs. That's the whole process, and it is very painful, she stated, adding, “The body goes through a lot of trauma and your mental state also gets disturbed.”