Deepika Padukone Announces Pregnancy At 40: What Are Risks & Benefits Of Having A Baby In Late Forties | Instagram @Deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone just shared an announcement of her second pregnancy, along with an adorable picture of her daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test showing a positive result. The announcement has sent waves of joy among the fans & well-wishers. As the Dhurandhar star, Ranveer Singh & 40-year-old, Deepika Padukone expect their second child, we take a look at the risks and benefits of having a child in their late 30s and 40s.

Having a baby at 40 offers advantages like greater financial stability, emotional maturity, and patience, but brings risks such as decreased fertility, higher chances of miscarriage, and potential pregnancy complications.

Pros of Having a Baby at 40

Parents are often more financially secure and established in their careers, reducing financial stress. Older mothers often possess more life experience, emotional stability, and patience.

Many have already experienced travel or social life in their younger years, leading to a higher comfort level with staying home. Career goals may have already been achieved, allowing for greater focus on parenting. Some studies suggest women in this age group may face lower instances of early postpartum depression.

Cons of Having a Baby at 40

Fertility decreases significantly, making it harder to get pregnant naturally, often requiring IVF or donor eggs. Increased risks of gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, preeclampsia and placenta problems.

Higher risk of genetic issues like Down syndrome due to declining egg quality. There is a higher likelihood of miscarriage, stillbirth or delivering before full term. Lower energy levels compared to younger years can make the physically demanding early years more challenging.