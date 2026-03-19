Divyanka Tripathi CONFIRMS Pregnancy With Vivek Dahiya, Flaunts Baby Bump: 'Some Journeys Are Not About Rushing…'

Divyanka Tripathi Announces Pregnancy With Vivek Dahiya | Photo Via Instagram

Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have confirmed that they are expecting their first child after 10 years of marriage, putting an end to pregnancy rumours. On Thursday, March 19, the couple announced the news on social media while Divyanka flaunted her baby bump.

Divyanka Tripathi Announces Pregnancy With Vivek Dahiya

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the parents-to-be wrote, "Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing…They’re about becoming ready- together. And just when you think your story is complete… life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in… still smiling for no reason…With our hearts full of gratitude - We are expecting."

Celebrities React

Soon after Divyanka and Vivek shared the happy news on social media, their colleagues and industry friends flooded them with heartfelt congratulations.

Shraddha Arya wrote, “Yayyyy!!! You know I’ve been jumping in joy over this news for quite some time now!!!! Many many congratulations to both of you… can’t wait, can’t wait!!” Mahhi Vij commented, “Sooooooo happy forrrr youuuuuu guys… coming to huggggg uuuu my darlings.” Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh, and several others also shared their wishes.

Divyanka Tripathi Talks About Pregnancy

Speaking about the pregnancy, Divyanka and Vivek told ETimes that their baby is due in June.

Divyanka revealed she had been checking pregnancy test strips almost every month, hoping to see the positive lines. When it finally happened, it took time to sink in, and when she told Vivek, they were 'quietly happy' and didn’t celebrate immediately.

"There was a shift in my mind and body. I became very cautious about what I ate, how I worked out, even how I moved. I was suddenly extremely self-aware and protective," said the actress.

Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Their friendship blossomed into love, and they tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Bhopal, attended by close friends and television industry colleagues.