Supermodel Turned Actress, Piya Pal, Commences As Female Lead on OTT Platform Hotstar

Are you aware of the "dark movies"? Different from the traditional movies and the movies which makes the audience comfortable, Dark movies are in growing demand and young generation loves to watch them. In these movies, dark aspects of life are dealt with like people living in extreme conditions, illegal activities, psychological problems, drugs, abuse, etc. These are those things which normal movie watchers might not be usually comfortable with. But do you know how hard it to work in a dark themed movie for actors is? Let's know this from Piya Pal who is debuting in acting career through her upcoming dark-themed movie named ‘Naina'.

Piya Pal is an excellent Indian Supermodel and an aspiring actress with a charismatic personality. She had had keen interest in fashion industry since she was young and this interest of her got converted into passion in her adolescence.

The winner of Miss Perfect Pune 2021, Piya Pal, has been born and brought up in Mumbai. 23-year-old Piya Pal has also gone to Anupam Kher Institute of acting to learn acting.

Piya Pal has been an active and recognised personality in the modelling industry and has been a part of numerous ramp walk shows and shoots for National and International big brands. Piya Pal has also collaborated with International magazines like ‘Glamour'. In the queue of her achievements, one more achievement is going to be added now. Soon Piya is debuting on OTT platform named Hotstar by her upcoming short movie named ‘Naina'.

‘Naina' is a dark-themed short movie which will be screened on OTT platform Hotstar. Produced by Ayush Sabat, this movie conveys the dark aspects of society in an effective manner. Producer of the movie, Ayush Sabat, is a renowned and young producer in the industry and is a composer of more than 50 music videos. ‘Naina' is being Co-produced by Piya herself who is also playing the lead role in movie.

Speaking about her upcoming movie, Piya says, “Concept of the movie ‘Naina' is dark themed and the characterization is extremely different and unique which makes it interesting as well as challenging for both the makers and actors." Piya says, “lt is an exciting experience for her as ‘Naina' is her debut project that she got in her career."

Piya has more projects in store for future. She has to shoot 5 music videos with Vella, who is the winner of MTV Hustle, which are also produced by Ayush Sabat under the company FHigh.