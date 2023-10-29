Sukumar Ray Birth Anniversary: 4 Books By The Bengali Writer That Every Child Should Read

Sukumar Ray |

Bengali writer and poet Sukumar Ray is known for his creations, which continue to captivate readers with their wit, humour, and unique perspective. October 30 marks the 136th birth anniversary of the renowned Bengali writer.

Born in Calcutta in 1887, Sukumar Ray hailed from a Brahmo family and displayed an early attraction to the world of literature. One of the most significant influences in Ray's life was his father, Upendrakishore Ray, a polymath of his time. His close friendship with the legendary Rabindranath Tagore left an indelible mark on Sukumar's artistic journey.

Ray catapulted to popularity after he launched the children's magazine 'Sandesh' in May 1913. His literary contributions are both numerous and enduring. His notable works include 'Kumropatash' in 'Abol Tabol,' 'Dashur Kirti,' 'Huko Mukho Hangla,' 'The Court Room,' and 'The CAT' in 'HaJaBaRaLa.' These creations continue to captivate readers with their wit, humor, and unique perspective.

Sadly, Sukumar Ray's life was cut short on September 10, 1923, when he succumbed to a severe infectious fever.

Here are four books by Ray that every child should read

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)