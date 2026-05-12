Suffering From Heatwave? Ayurveda Offers Simple Solutions To Fight Summer Heat

All over India, the heatwave is making life uncomfortable and causing health issues. Ayurveda offers options to combat summer heat. Understand how summer heat causes health problems. Swami Ramdev, the yoga guru and co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda, offers Ayurvedic options for maintaining health and suggests related Patanjali products to help stay cool.

Health Issues in Summer Heat

The extreme heat causes exhaustion and related issues like dizziness, sweating, nausea, and headache. Dehydration can lead to kidney damage. Heatstroke may cause organ failure or death. The intense heat also affects the heart. Many experience skin problems like rashes and sunburn.

Digestive troubles like constipation and diarrhoea are also big. Ayurveda notes that summer heat increases Pitta dosha, leading to related issues. Swami Ramdev, the yoga guru and co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, mentions, “Many drink soft drinks or cold drinks these days. They destroy your health. Eating sweets develops too much body heat.”

Simple Ayurvedic options suggested by Swamiji help keep you cool and healthy. Also, know the relevant Patanjali products for use in this season.

Simple Ayurvedic Ways to Fight Summer Heat

Bel: Bel, or wood apple, is a cooling Indian summer fruit that fights heat stroke, tiredness and dehydration. It manages digestive issues like constipation and replenishes lost electrolytes. Swamiji suggests eating bel raw, in sharbat format, and even as bel candy. Patanjali Bel Sharbat (750 Ml) contains all the vitamins and nutrients to beat the summer heat.

Lemon: Lemon’s hydrating properties reload lost electrolytes, and prevent heat stroke. Its high vitamin C levels maintain skin health under extreme sun. This instant energy booster battles summer fatigue. Enjoy Patanjali Lemon Drink (250 and 500 Ml), as its nutrients like sodium help hydrate and manage summer health.

Orange: Swamiji advises consuming oranges raw, in drinks and in food. Its high-water content and potassium stop dehydration. The high vitamin C levels provide immunity lost in the heat. Oranges have fibre for digestion that drop in summer. The tasty and refreshing Orange Aloe Chunk Drink (200 Ml) provides the goodness of both ingredients to beat the seasonal issues.

Mosambi: Swamiji favours eating mosambi, or sweet lime, since it is dense in nutrients like potassium to fight summer heat. It also hydrates to battle tiredness. It is high in vitamin C for immunity, glowing skin, and fighting seasonal infections. Mosambi purifies the system and keeps the liver and kidneys healthy. Mosambi’s natural sugar provides quick summer-friendly energy. Try Patanjali Mosambi Drink (250 and 500 Ml) for immunity, digestive health, healthy skin, energy levels, and to lower acidity.

Gulkand: Swamiji suggests having gulkand in hot milk at night. Created from rose petals, this Ayurvedic preserve is a natural cooling agent that maintains body temperature. It treats acidity and tiredness, while helping the skin deal with summer issues like rashes. Consume the cool Divya Gulkand (400 Gms) to treat heat-related issues like tiredness, constipation, acidity, and low energy levels.

Sattu: Swamiji highly suggests including sattu in the summer diet for strength and coolness. “Those with coughs and colds in summer should eat sattu roti or drink sattu in hot water. Others can have sattu in cold water. Add onion, green chilli, coriander, mint, a pinch of cumin, lemon, and rock salt to the drink. Or else, add water to two tbsp of sattu and a little rock salt.” Patanjali Chana Sattu (500 Gms) is a nutritious and cooling option to make many summer foods.

Read Also Boost Immunity The Ayurvedic Way: Simple Habits That Actually Work

Barley Atta and Dalia: Barley is a perfect summer hydrating superfood to maintain body temperature. Barley’s fibre content keeps digestive and gut health. Its low glycaemic index helps maintain energy levels without spiking sugar. Its nutrients, like selenium, magnesium, and phosphorus, provide vigour and power in the heat. Use the highly nutritious Patanjali Barley Dalia (500 Gms to make items like porridge in the summers.

This summer, deal with related issues with simple ingredients and Ayurveda to stay healthy. Of course, Patanjali products and suggestions of Swami Ramdev of Patanjali Ayurved help in the same.



