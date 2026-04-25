Ayurveda Shares The Correct Way To Drink Water: Know Timings, Methods, And Health Benefits Inside

If there is one ingredient that gives life and health to the human body, it would be water. Ayurveda speaks about the right method of drinking it for maximum benefit. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda, talks about the time when you should avoid drinking water or else ruin your health. Discover the importance of water and Ayurvedic tips on when to drink and avoid it. Of course, you can use Patanjali products to add healthy flavour to water.

Why is Water Important?

Ayurveda calls water an essential life force and the first element on which your survival, hydration, and cleaning are based. Your body finds sustenance, processes digestion, oils joints, and manages doshas with water.

When you don’t drink enough water, it worsens the Vata Dosha, which results in dryness in skin and joints and constipation. Pitta imbalance results in high heat, which further results in a burning sensation. Digestion weakens and leads to indigestion. Toxins gather. Tiredness happens. And brain fog hits you.

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When we bathe in cold water, we get rid of tiredness. Similarly, when our body is dry and restless, then remember that there is no better way than water. That's why Ayurveda says to bring balance and happiness in the body; that brother, drink water.

Ayurvedic Tips on Drinking Water

When to Drink During Meals: Remember to drink water half an hour before eating. You should not drink water after an hour of eating. If the food is dry, then you can drink some water in between. In case you have to drink water during meals, sip small amounts for good digestion. Gulping bigger amounts can be harmful for metabolism.

Drinking Methods: Don’t drink water while standing, as it harms fluid balance. Always sip small amounts. Cold water harms digestive fires and causes constipation and slow metabolism. Instead opt for lukewarm or room-temperature water. Drink only when thirsty. Storing water overnight in copper vessels cleanses it and manages the doshas.

Healthy Flavouring: Lemon and honey in lukewarm water boosts immunity and helps in weight loss. Ginger in water purifies the system of toxins and boosts digestion. Cucumber helps deal with dehydration. To boost digestion and lose weight, add a small amount of cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds to hot water and strain it. This also manages the doshas. To detoxify and boost gut health, immerse one tablespoon of triphala powder in water. Keep it overnight and consume it in the morning. Drink amla juice to water since it is high in vitamin C and purifies the system, apart from improving the digestive system. Saffron strands in water work to make the mood and digestion better while lowering any anxiety. Pomegranate in water balances the doshas. Cranberry juice has astringent properties and helps clear kapha inertia.

Trust Patanjali to offer healthy products that can make water consumption easier and healthier. Patanjali Babaji Saffron (500 g and 1 kg) is a pure saffron thread option that adds flavour and colour to dishes and makes drinks healthy.

Add Patanjali Amla Juice (500 ml and 1 Ltr) to water and drink it daily. This option is high in vitamin C and promotes energy and immunity. Use Patanjali Cumin Whole (100 g and 200 g), Patanjali Coriander Whole (200 g), and Patanjali Fennel Whole (10 g) to create the decoction for good health. These are high-quality spices that also add flavour and health benefits to various dishes.

Staying healthy starts with drinking water in the right amount and method. Follow Ayurveda to know the method and include Patanjali products for the same.