Ayurvedic Kadhas You Can Make At Home For Better Immunity, Digestion & More

Staying healthy is not rocket science. Just use the natural ingredients from your pantry to make a suitable brew in minutes. Thankfully, Ayurveda offers options to create brews that support your health or help treat various disorders. Know how Ayurvedic concoctions work for your health, along with options to prepare with the help of Patanjali products.

Importance of Ayurvedic Kadhas

Ayurvedic blends adopt a natural wellness approach and take a precautionary route to treat any health issue at its root. It boosts the Ojas or subtle energy for stamina, immunity, and energy levels to fight ailments before they attack you.

A good Kadha boosts digestive fires and removes toxins while aiding the liver in its detoxification process. Apart from lowering chronic inflammation to stop inflammatory disorders in the long run, its antioxidants promote healthy cell development.

The natural herbs lower stress hormones and anxiety, and help maintain mental lucidity. With this knowledge of Ayurvedic Kadhas, let us now move to simple recipes with benefits and the Patanjali products that can be used in them.

4 Ayurvedic Mixtures for Healthy Living

Cinnamon and Clove Kadha: Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, suggests a Kadha made from cinnamon and cloves. “Take two to three grams of cinnamon along with two to three cloves and boil them like tea. Drink it hot like tea. If your heart rate is fast or your heart is in pain, then this concoction will be good. It will also help you deal with viral problems like colds.”

Read Also From Ashwagandha To Warm Food: How Ayurvedic Tips Boost Immunity Levels

Ginger, Tulsi, Honey, and Turmeric Kadha: This strong blend is wonderful for your immunity. It also has anti-inflammatory and digestive goodness. Drink it to treat seasonal and respiratory ailments, including fevers, chest congestion, colds and coughs. In water, add one tsp grated ginger, a few Tulsi leaves, and a little turmeric. Boil it for a few minutes and then strain. Finish with honey once cooled. Use Patanjali Turmeric Powder (20 Gms, 100 Gms, 200 Gms, and 500 Gms) for its medicinal benefits.

Mulethi Kadha: This Kadha perfectly removes throat irritation and the dry cough while combating cold. Mulethi contains anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties. In water, boil a few tulsi leaves first, and then add grated ginger and one tsp of mulethi powder. Boil the water till it reduces. Strain the concoction and let it cool before adding honey. Divya Mulethi Kwath (100 Gms) contains the natural health goodness of mulethi. Patanjali Honey (50 Gms, 100 Gms, 250 Gms, 500 Gms, and 1 Kg) is a blend of honeydew and blossom honey. It provides natural sugar and minerals to the Kadha.

Read Also Ayurvedic Solutions For Immunity, Inflammation And Blood Purification

Ashwagandha Kadha: Ashwagandha is known as a stress-buster, immunity booster, and an elixir for general good health. This Kadha combines its and cardamom’s health properties. In boiling water, add a tsp of ashwagandha powder. Lower the heat, and simmer it for a few minutes. Strain it. Add honey and cardamom once cooled. Use Divya Ashwagandha Churna (100 Gms) to make the Kadha.

It is time to make Ayurvedic Kadhas a part of your routine for a long and healthy life. Patanjali products also want to help in the same way.