Ayurvedic Solutions For Immunity, Inflammation And Blood Purification

Immunomodulators are a therapeutic agent that changes the immune system’s response for therapeutic effect. These important drugs, by boosting or inhibiting the immune system, treat varied immunologically mediated illnesses. The immune system is a complex network of cells, tissues, and chemicals that team up to protect against diseases, foreign substances, and atypical cells. However, in some cases, the immune system becomes dysregulated, resulting in an overactive or underactive immunological response. Immunomodulators help restore the immune system’s balance and working, and help health.

Inflammation is the body’s defensive reply to harmful stimuli like infection and tissue damage. While acute inflammation helps in healing and defence, persistent inflammation can be harmful and lead to various disorders. Anti-inflammatory agents are compounds aiding in changing or lowering the body’s inflammation, thus providing therapeutic returns. Usually, anti-inflammatory drugs are used to treat inflammatory ailments like arthritis, asthma, and skin issues, lower inflammation, and lessen symptoms by aiming components and pathways in the inflammatory response.

Digestive or Gastrointestinal (GI) disorders include several illnesses impacting the digestive system. The digestive system works for digesting and absorbing nutrients from meals and removing waste. When the system breaks, it causes varied digestive issues, apart from harming overall health. Its symptoms vary depending on the illness and the organ involved. Symptoms include nausea, abdominal discomfort, bloating, constipation, and heartburn. Chronic or recurring symptoms of many digestive issues like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, impact life quality.

Joint pain is common and affects every age group. Causes include inflammation, infection, autoimmune ailments, and degenerative conditions. Joint pain management is broad. It includes non-pharmacological approaches that focuses on lifestyle changes, physical therapy and assistive gadgets and pharmaceutical therapies that include lowering inflammation and discomfort. The blend of both aid in managing joint pain and function, and boosts total life quality.

Antiseptic helps maintain surfaces, clean them, and help avoid spreading illnesses. These chemical agents work to stop virus growth and activity like bacteria and fungus, in living tissues. Antiseptics are used to boost cleanliness and lower infection risk in hospital settings and at home.

Blood purifiers are substances or drugs that cleanse the blood. Blood cleansing has been executed in traditional medical systems for years, with the idea that blood impurities can cause many health issues. Alternative and complementary medicine practitioners often use blood purifiers to boost overall health. Blood purification depends on the idea that toxins and impurities can develop in the blood and cause imbalance and illnesses. Blood purifiers are supposed to remove the body's toxins and restore its natural balance. While the idea of blood cleansing doesn’t have scientific backing and is often dismissed as pseudoscience, some medicines and therapies are usually referred to as blood purifiers in alternative and traditional medicinal practices.

In Come Patanjali Curcumin Gold Tablet

Patanjali Curcumin Gold Tablet (33 Gms) works in immunomodulators, anti-inflammatory, digestive disorders, joint pain management, antiseptic, and blood purifiers. This Ayurvedic proprietary medicine is produced from herbs with effective immune modulator property. Bhava Prakasha mentions Turmeric (Haridra) under Hareetakyadi Varga and has pungent and bitter tastes, dry quality, hot potency, and calms Pitta and Kapha Doshas. It contains anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties, and cures blood-related diseases.

The bitter and pungent tasting Salai Guggulu is placed in Kapooradi Varga by Bhava Prakasha and has lightness and dryness qualities. It cleans the body’s channels, has hot potency, and has Katu Vipaka. It calms all the Doshas and helps treat tumours and manage thyroid disorders. Bhava Prakasha also mentions Ashwagandha under Guduchyadi Varga, which is Vataphahara in action, tastes astringent and bitter, and has hot potency. It boosts strength and rejuvenation.

The Patanjali Curcumin Gold Tablet has its anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and blood purifying properties. It follows Ayurvedic methods to provide maximum benefits.