Seasonal Allergy Relief: Ayurvedic Herbs, Diet And Rituals For Changing Weather

Most people suffer from seasonal allergies in winter and changing weather, which can cause several health issues. Although the winter season is still present, summer is approaching, which can exacerbate the situation. Find out the reasons behind these seasonal allergies, Ayurvedic tips to manage, and Patanjali products to fight them.

Why Seasonal Allergies Happen?

When you spend more time indoors, you are exposed to indoor allergens that are exacerbated by poor ventilation. If kept closed for heat purposes, they keep the dust particles, mold and other unhealthy particles indoors. It further pushes these allergies.

The dry and cold winter season irritates the nasal passages, worsening the issue. Another reason for indoor air falling would be pests like cockroaches. Due to changing weather, the climate becomes conducive for pollen in the air, leading to worsening. Another reason is the pollution.

Ayurveda states that seasonal allergies occur due to the buildup of Ama or toxins, leading to a weak Agni or ingestion. It leads to a response from the immune system when facing environmental changes. Now, understand how Ayurveda can help manage seasonal allergies with Patanjali products.

3 Ayurvedic Tips to Manage Seasonal Allergies

Herbs and Spices: Many Ayurvedic herbs lower Kapha or mucus and provide immunity. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to lower congestion. Tulsi clears respiratory paths and provides immunity. Ginger also helps reduce congestion and mucus, boosts digestion, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Ashwagandha aids in total immunity, while Yashtimadhu helps fight dry cough and improve lung health.

Diet: What you consume should help lower the Kapha Dosha, causing allergies, remove any mucus, and boost digestive health. Include lightly cooked foods like leafy vegetables and legumes. Consuming warm water and herbal teas like Ginger and Tulsi ones relieves the congestion and removes toxins. Stay away from cold food and drinks, dairy products, oily food, wheat, anything sweet or fermented and fruits like Bananas, Guava, and Sitaphal.

Rituals: Use Nasya therapy, in which a few oil drops in the nostrils stop the pollen. Jala Neti removes sinuses, allergens, and mucus. Try steam inhalation and Pranayam or breathing exercises to clear respiratory passages.

Use Patanjali products to fight seasonal allergies without side-effects. Divya Sitopaladi Churna (10 Gms and 25 Gms) handles respiratory issues like cough and cold, asthma, and allergies, removes mucus, boosts immunity, and helps in digestion. It has ingredients like Sitopala, Vankshalochana, Pippali, Ela, and Tvak.

Or use Divya Sadbindu Taila (30 Ml) for Nasya therapy. This Ayurvedic oil contains herbs like Yashti, Bhringaraj, Sunthi, Saindhava Lavana, and Vidanga. It helps deal with sinus and respiratory issues like congestion and heaviness in the head, provides respite from headaches and migraine, manages hair care like lower hair fall, deals with mental health, and more.

Try Patanjali Shila Tulsi Drop (30 Ml) to get immunity, relief from cough and cold, improve respiratory health, and boost stamina and endurance. It has ingredients like Tulsi varieties and Shilajeet. Put a few drops in warm water and consume.

Seasonal allergies due to winter or a change in the season can be handled with Ayurveda, related tips, and Patanjali products in your life.