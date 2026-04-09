Boost Immunity The Ayurvedic Way: Simple Habits That Actually Work

High immunity is a boon. It keeps you safe from viruses and bacteria and helps fight ailments. It heals any inflammation and repairs injured tissues. You recover fast from injury or disease. Ayurveda offers natural ways to increase your immunity levels. Discover reasons behind reduced immunity and its effects, ways to improve immunity and Patanjali products that work to help in this cause.

Reasons Behind Low Immunity

Ayurveda mentions low immunity as 'Bala Kshaya' or ‘strength reduction’ or 'frail Vyadhikshamatva', which is 'disease resistance'. You suffer from low immunity due to reduced Ojas or vital essence, the buildup of Ama or toxins and feeble Agni or digestive fires.

When your immunity drops, the troubles include dropping energy levels, fatigue, frequent illnesses, digestive troubles, slow-healing wounds, and stress. It is essential to change your habits and use Patanjali products for high immunity levels.

How to Increase Immunity with Patanjali

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda, mentions, “Consume all things natural, like ghee, oil, lentils, flour, and rice. Synthetic medicines, clothes, shoes, vitamins, hair and skin care, floor cleaner, etc. are going to kill your immunity. So, avoid all things synthetic. Adopt natural things.”

Stay hydrated and rinse out the toxins. Scraping the tongue and oil pulling eliminate bacteria. A good night’s sleep helps the body heal and boosts energy levels. Regular yoga, meditation, and exercise keep the mind and body healthy and stress-free. Eat as per the season.

6 Ayurvedic Patanjali Products for Immunity

Divya Immunogrit Gold Capsules (18 Gms) contain rajat bhasma, mukta pishti, vasant kusumakar ras, and ashwagandha. These capsules stimulate immunity, aid digestion, and reduce joint and body aches with anti-inflammatory effects.

Patanjali Giloy Ghanvati (40 Gms) enhances immunity to fight infections, lowers the risk of fever, purifies blood, and helps manage arthritis symptoms.

Patanjali Ashvashila (11 Gms) – This capsule containing ashwagandha and shilajit fights stress and increases energy levels, immunity and stamina. It lowers joint pain and sexual weakness, too.

Patanjali Nutrela Daily Active Capsule (22.5 Gms) – It has 41 key nutrients to provide daily energy and support your heart, brain, and bones. It works as an immunity booster.

Patanjali Chyawanprabha Advance (750 Gms) – It has no added sugar and contains herbs like gokhru, giloy, mulethi, ashwagandha, nagkesar, and chitraka to provide immunity and energy and boost digestive health even among those with diabetes.

Patanjali Nutrela Collagenprash Skin Super Food – Strawberry (400 Gms) – It boosts skin elasticity and texture, lowers wrinkles and age spots, and maintains its youthfulness and immunity with the help of aloe vera, blueberry, carrot, green tea, moringa, shatavari, honey, almond, etc.

A good immune system means a healthy life. Just understand what works to raise it with the help of Ayurveda and Patanjali products.