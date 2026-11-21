While seasonal changes mean suffering from cold and cough, many suffer from long-standing cases of chronic catarrh and nasal congestion. And it worsens with seasonal changes. You need stronger and more effective ways to treat the issue completely. This is where Ayurveda is useful, with its remedies and medicines. Yog guru Swami Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, speaks on chronic catarrh and chronic nasal congestion, ayurvedic home remedies to eliminate it, and the Patanjali product useful for treating it.

Reasons Behind Chronic Catarrh and Chronic Nasal Congestion

While both seem similar with overlapping signs, chronic catarrh is continuous mucus accumulation with postnasal drip. Chronic nasal congestion is a stuffy nose that lasts over 12 weeks. Both indicate constant irritation, structural hindrance, or an extra-sensitive immune system.

Other signs include severe pain around the forehead, nose, and cheeks, continuous nasal ailments, and difficulty breathing through the nose. The main culprits include allergic rhinitis (continuous exposure to allergens causing swelling of the nose lining and excess mucus), chronic sinusitis (irritation or swelling of the sinus cavities for 12+ weeks causing mucus blockage), nasal polyps (growths in the sinuses preventing airflow and trapping mucus), structural issues like a deviated septum, non-allergic rhinitis (nasal irritation due to irritants), and rebound congestion (from medicinal overdose).

In Ayurveda, chronic catarrh and nasal congestion mainly result from Vata and Kapha imbalance in the upper respiratory area and are linked to digestive fire weakness and toxin buildup. Now find out the ayurvedic home remedies suggested by Swami Ramdev to treat them, along with useful Patanjali products.

Ayurvedic Remedies to Remove Chronic Catarrh and Chronic Nasal Congestion

Ayurvedic Milk: Swami Ramdev suggests, “Add turmeric, cardamom, and saffron to the milk. Also add 100 Gms of almonds, 20-25 Gms of black pepper, and 50 Gms of powdered sugar.” It totally treats respiratory issues while boosting immunity.

Honey and Ginger Tea: In water, boil grated ginger and let it steep for a while. After cooling the water, add a teaspoon of raw honey. Ginger is a warming ingredient that helps break up heavy mucus and makes things normal.

Steam Inhalation: In hot, steaming water, drop a few drops of eucalyptus oil along with mint leaves / ajwain seeds. If you inhale the steam regularly, it will help reduce and remove any remains of the ailments.

Tulsi Consumption: Chew on a few leaves of tulsi daily for immunity, or drink tulsi water with grated ginger, peppercorns, and black salt. Or make tulsi tea by boiling tulsi leaves in water, straining it and later adding lemon juice to the cooled brew.

Herbs and Spices: Use certain herbs and spices to make herbal decoction or add to tea to treat the issues. Mulethi calms troubled respiratory membranes while thinning the mucus to drain. Black pepper and pippali can be used together to clear congestion in the upper respiratory area.

Patanjali products help treat chronic catarrh and nasal congestion. Divya Sadbindu Taila (20 Ml) is an ayurvedic medicated oil useful for nasal therapy, apart from hair, scalp, eyes and oral health. It works for nasal health and treating issues like sinuses, headaches, migraines, clearing nasal congestion, colds, and upper respiratory tract issues.

Or choose Divya Dhara (10 Ml) with peppermint, kapoor, bhimseni and ajwain. This herbal liquid or inhaler blend can be used for brief yet fast relief from nasal blockage. Just dab it around your nose or inhale it. You can also use it for steam inhalation.

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Divya Corighan (34 Gms) is made from coriander seeds and leaves. This tablet offers immunity and protection from seasonal infections while cleansing your blood, providing digestive support, and keeping your kidneys, heart, and skin healthy. and urinary tract healthy. Use Patanjali Shila Tulsi Drop (30 Ml) to boost immunity and respiratory health, get relief from cough and cold, and improve stamina and endurance.

Chronic catarrh and nasal congestion can be discomforting. But remedies from Swami Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and Patanjali products can give answers.