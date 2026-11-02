Ayurvedic Veganism: How To Follow A Plant-Based Diet Without Disrupting Your Doshas

Veganism has influenced how we view food choices. World Vegan Day, celebrated on November 1, raises awareness about veganism, animal rights, ethics, and the health benefits of a plant-based lifestyle. Learn about common myths from an Ayurvedic perspective, how to follow Ayurvedic veganism for better health, and which Patanjali products can help.

Myths Around Veganism from an Ayurvedic Point of View

One common myth is that vegan food is always light and healthy. In reality, a poorly planned vegan diet can lead to toxic buildup in the body. Eating mostly raw vegan foods can be hard to digest, causing bloating and gas.

Another misconception is that a vegan diet suits all doshas, but it can make Vata Dosha worse if not balanced properly. Vata is naturally dry and cold, so eating lots of raw foods, dry grains, and beans can increase these qualities.

Some people also think you can't get enough vitality, ojas, or protein without meat or dairy. However, a well-planned plant-based diet can provide these nutrients. Ayurveda recommends combining foods, like in moong dal khichdi, to get complete proteins.

Next, let's look at Ayurvedic vegan methods for healthy living and the best Patanjali products to support them.

Methods to Include Ayurvedic Veganism to Stay Healthy

Smart Combinations: For the right number of proteins, pair grains and legumes to develop the correct amino acid profile. Try mixing whole grains like wheat and rice with lentils like moong dal and rajma and making ki roti and wheat roti with chole.

Spices to Include: Since proteins like lentils and beans worsen the Vata Dosha, cook them with warming spices such as turmeric, cumin, coriander, ginger, fennel, and hing. They control issues like gas and bloating while boosting digestion.

Including Plant Fats: While ayurveda uses animal fats like ghee, vegans can include options like sesame, coconut or flaxseed oil, and almond or cashew milks.

Increase Cooked Food: Vegan food also includes large amounts of raw food, or heavy foods like nuts. As mentioned earlier, it causes toxin buildup and resultant digestive troubles. Instead, choose cooked and warm food in modest amounts.

Fermented Food: Small amounts of fermented vegan food with seasonal ingredients boost gut health and keep the balance of the doshas. It includes vegan kimchi, tempeh or fermented soybeans, idle or dosa, vegan sauerkraut, and dhokla. Include spices that help with digestion. However, excess fermented foods cause issues with the skin, blood, and liver.

Patanjali offers many vegan options. Choose ready-to-eat, healthy options like Patanjali Rava Idli Instant Mix (400 Gms), made with sooji, fermented vegetable fat, cashew, chana dal, ginger, green chilli powder, curry leaves, and mustard seeds. Or eat Patanjali Rice Idli Instant Mix (400 Gms) made with rice flour and urad dal. Have both with homemade chutney or sambar.

Use Patanjali Sesame Oil (B) (200 Ml, 500 Ml and 1 Ltr) for cooking. This premium-quality edible oil has a nutty flavour, health benefits, and distinct aroma. Patanjali Virgin Coconut Oil (250 Ml and 500 Ml) has a nice fragrance, taste, antioxidants, MCFA, vitamins, etc. and is good for frying, sauteing, baking, and as a natural make-up remover and moisturiser.

For vegetarian meals, use Patanjali Unpolished Rajma (Chitra) (500 Gms and 1 Kg). It is high in protein and has its natural flavours, taste and nutrients. Patanjali Unpolished Mix Pulses (500 Gms and 1 Kg) with dals like chana, urad, masoor, moong and arhar are also high in protein and contain natural goodness and taste.

For healthy medicinal options, choose Patanjali Nutrela Green Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour (500 Gms). This naturally lactose- and gluten-free option, and zero sugar, has higher digestive enzymes. It is rich in potassium, protein and other minerals to keep an active lifestyle and help with lean tissue recovery.

This World Vegan Day, celebrated on November 1, know the myths of veganism and follow ayurvedic vegan methods for good health. Of course, Patanjali vegan products help too.