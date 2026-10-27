Low On Magnesium? Explore Ayurvedic Food Sources And Essential Nutritional Tips

Minerals and vitamins are essential, as each maintains a specific health aspect or body part. One such vital mineral is magnesium. Swami Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, speaks on its importance, along with how to get it, with advice from Ayurveda and the useful Patanjali products for the same.

Importance of Magnesium

Magnesium helps with bodily function and upkeep. It creates energy within the body by converting food into usable cellular energy. It also regulates muscle tension and helps muscles relax. It also transmits nerve impulses.

Get magnesium for heart health since it regulates its rhythm, relaxes the blood vessels, and manages blood pressure. It, with calcium and vitamin D, develops and fortifies bone health. It boosts good natural insulin sensitivity and glucose absorption.

Ayurveda sees magnesium balancing the doshas, boosting agni and digestion, and working for muscle tissue health. Now find out ways to get magnesium as per Ayurveda along with the Patanjali products.

Ayurvedic Ways to Get Magnesium Naturally

Swami Ramdev advises drinking a mixture of amla, aloe vera, giloy, parijat and nirgundi, especially for those with severe deficiencies. “Those who consume Parijat will never face a deficiency of magnesium or calcium in their lives. They will never suffer from joint pain or arthritis. Crush a few Parijat flowers and leaves to extract a little juice and drink it directly.”

He again endorses extracting the juice of aloe vera, parijat, and nirgundi and mixing it into the flour to make the dough for rotis. One can add spinach or fenugreek. “To make the flour more nutritious, knead it with milk and add a spoonful of ghee. This creates an incredibly nutritious meal.”

Ayurveda suggests consuming millets like ragi, jowar and bajra, as they are a rich source of magnesium. Incorporate ingredients like leafy veggies like spinach, amaranth and fenugreek or methi, legumes like black or moong beans, soya beans and kidney beans, dals like masoor or urad dal, vegetables like drumstick and bhindi, brown rice, fruits like banana and nuts like walnuts, pumpkin seeds, cashews, groundnuts and almonds.

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The good thing is that Patanjali offers products to get magnesium naturally. Try Divya Immunogrit Gold Capsule (18 Gms). It has ingredients like ashwagandha, rajat bhasma, mukta pishti, and swarn bhasma. This immunity booster helps fight seasonal ailments, reduce overall weakness, boost energy levels, and help recover fast.

Include the Patanjali Nutrela Daily Active Capsule (22.5 Gms) in your daily regimen. It has minerals like magnesium, calcium, zinc, potassium, iron, phosphorus, iodine, and copper; it is made from ingredients like rose hips, spinach, green tea, curcumin, ginkgo biloba, ginseng, pumpkin seed, and gokhru. It strengthens bones, especially against daily wear, and counters oxidative cell stress and boosts physical stamina.

Patanjali Bajra Atta (500 Gms), a gluten-free alternative, benefits digestion with its dietary fibre, controls blood sugar levels, boosts heart health, and provides energy and immunity. Or consume Patanjali Unpolished Rajma (Sharmili) (500 Gms and 1 Kg). It has minerals like magnesium, protein, calcium and carbohydrates. Along with nutrition, it helps with digestion and tissue repair and has natural properties compared to the polished version.

Patanjali Soya Nutri Chunks (200 Gms) is a versatile and nutritious plant-based protein option with magnesium, calcium and iron. It boosts joint and bone health, maintains heart health and cholesterol levels, and manages weight and digestion.

Make magnesium part of your daily mineral needs. Follow the ayurvedic advice of Swami Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and include Patanjali products for the same.