October Heat: Ayurvedic Tips To Stay Healthy During Seasonal Change

As we have entered October, its heat impacts our health negatively. Let us figure out the health issues in this seasonal change, the ayurvedic way to manage health in this, and the relevant Patanjali products that can manage health in these times.

Health Issues in October’s Seasonal Change

October heat comes with humidity left from the monsoon. This moisture makes the heat smothering. The urban landscape adds to the heat. A major concern is viral flu and infections like the common cold, viral fever, and influenza.

Many suffer from dehydration and heat-related issues because of the heat and humidity. The body’s cooling properties fail. Stagnant water from the monsoon increases the risk of vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue.

The humid weather and allergens cause many to suffer from allergies or worsen asthma. It is necessary to use ayurveda to deal with the heat. Learn how to manage health using Patanjali products.

Ayurvedic Way to Deal with October’s Seasonal Change

Dietary Choices: Consume astringent, bitter, and sweet foods. Eat fresh, light vegetables and fruits like grapes, karela, lime, apples, banana, oranges, beet, garlic, pumpkin, bhindi, and pomegranate. Also include oats, wheat, brown rice, rajma, ghee, and amaranth. Stay hydrated with fresh fruit juices, cool mint drinks, and buttermilk. Avoid oily, fermented, spicy, and sour foods.

Lifestyle Choices: Stay away from the sun or travel with a scarf or umbrella if you need to. Simple exercises like swimming and evening walks help stay healthy while managing the October heat. Oils like sandalwood oil are great on your head or feet before sleeping. Avoid sleeping in the afternoon since it causes Pitta Dosha to drop. Massage the body in the morning with sesame oil to calm the mind and body, and deal with Vata Dosha issues.

Herb and Spice Choices: Amla deals with Pitta Dosha aggravation and provides immunity naturally as the temperature fluctuates. Triphala cleans the digestive system. Tulsi saves the respiratory system from rapid chills and viral fluctuations. Brahmi cools the mind, while ashwagandha in small amounts deals with rising Vata. Also include fennel, ginger and cumin for good digestion and to cleanse the system.

Read Also Festive Season Beauty: 6 Ayurvedic Rituals To Add To Your Skincare And Haircare Routine

Use Patanjali products to manage health during the October heat. Patanjali Thandai Powder (500 Gms) contains ingredients such as saffron, pista, almonds and cardamom. Have it with cold milk to nourish your body and lower the heat.

Patanjali Sugar Free Rose Sharbat (750 Ml) is a good drink for balancing the body and refreshing you. This sharbat with nutritive ingredients is an instant energiser in the heat. Or try Orange Aloe Chunk Drink (200 Ml), which has orange juice and aloe vera chunks. It is a tasty drink which refreshes your body. It is high in vitamin C.

Or opt for Patanjali Pineapple Basil Drink (200 Ml), another ready-to-drink option. It has pineapple concentrate and basil seeds. You feel chilled when travelling in the heat. Try Patanjali Mango Juice (1 Ltr), a ready-to-drink option with the goodness of mango.

Don’t let the October heat stop you from enjoying your life. Opt for ayurvedic suggestions along with Patanjali’s ayurvedic products to deal with the same.