Stronger At 60: Here’s How To Build Endurance, Stamina & Stay Energetic

Endurance at 60 looks different from endurance at 25. The goal shifts from maximizing performance to avoid excessive fatigue or injury, and recover well.

Endurance is an ongoing process of calibrated challenge to the body, where lungs and heart are challenge. Bones, muscles and your agility is challenged. Challenging pace and intensity should be that which doesn’t kill. This of course is sure formula for improving endurance 60 and above.

At the age of 60 endurance training can be extremely beneficial when approached scientifically and progressively. The focus is not on pushing intensity aggressively, but on improving cardiovascular efficiency, muscular endurance, mobility, balance, functional capacity and overall immunity, vitality while respecting age-related physiological changes.

As we age, there is a natural decline in aerobic capacity (VO₂ max), muscle mass, joint ranges or mobility, and recovery efficiency, which are the prerequisites for proper assessment and structured progression with safety. Before beginning endurance training, it is important to evaluate cardiovascular health, joint ROM, balance, gait mechanics, previous injuries, and baseline functional tolerance, especially in individuals with hypertension, diabetes, osteoarthritis, or a sedentary lifestyle.

Endurance training should become, more consistent, not more extreme, smarter with recovery and focused on maintaining strength.

Starting with body weight and progressively increasing challenge with resistance, agility, cardiovascular training of all kinds such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming, and structured functional training are generally safer and better tolerated. Monitoring exertion levels, recovery response, breathlessness, and fatigue is equally important to avoid overloading the system. Integrating breath regulation, mobility work, and adequate recovery significantly improves exercise tolerance and autonomic regulation. When individualized appropriately, endurance training at 60 is not only safe, but one of the most effective tools to preserve independence, reduce frailty risk, improve metabolic and cardiovascular health, and support healthy aging.

End by cooling down and good stretching to help you sustain physical effort for longer durations.

If someone starts working out, breathing, stretching, eating clean, green, meditating, singing, dancing, sleeping well, then there is a very big chance that the ailments and states of ailments and diseases brewing inside, they get stabilized and if the lifestyle improves to 100%, they can begin to get reversed as well.

So, it is a matter of commitment, discipline and pledge that we can take towards our lives to change. We have dealt with many such senior citizens, who were inactive, who didn't recreate enough, who didn't know what deep breathing was and who didn't know what disciplined eating was, to our surprise they started turning around, literally becoming younger, more agile, more energetic, sharper in body and mind, more alert, well rested, and well recreated.

Remember endurance start with mind to begin with, it starts in your will to begin with and your spirit takes it forward. Remember when body fails mind take it over, when mind fails spirit takes over and when spirit never lets you fail. Become co-creator of your objective, because you have two legs to run towards it two hands to make it, a head to perceive it, a heart to believe it and a spirit to achieve it.

(Dr Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com)