'Straight Out Of Bollywood Film': Nita Ambani's Krishna-Inspired Saree Look At Mumbai Home Pooja Wins Hearts |

Nita Ambani once again showcased her timeless love for Indian craftsmanship as she hosted a sacred pooja at her Mumbai residence, Antilia. For the auspicious occasion, the Reliance Foundation Chairperson chose an elegant traditional ensemble that beautifully reflected spirituality, heritage and refined luxury. Her graceful appearance quickly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts, with the highlight being a stunning Krishna-inspired saree adorned with intricate craftsmanship.

Keeping the occasion rooted in tradition, Nita Ambani opted for a soft champagne-gold saree featuring delicate floral embroidery and intricate zari work. What truly made the drape stand out was its beautiful Krishna motifs woven into the zari work.

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The intricate depictions of Lord Krishna added a deeply spiritual touch to the saree, transforming it from a luxurious outfit into a meaningful expression of devotion.

The saree was paired with a matching short-sleeved blouse embellished with shimmering embroidery and intricate handwork. The coordinated blouse seamlessly blended with the ornate detailing of the drape.

True to her signature style, Nita Ambani elevated the look with exquisite diamond jewellery. She accessorised with a layered diamond necklace, matching statement earrings, elegant bracelets and striking rings, adding just the right amount of sparkle without overshadowing the traditional ensemble.

Her beauty look remained classic and graceful. She opted for soft, radiant makeup with defined eyes, a subtle lip shade and a small maroon bindi that enhanced the festive appeal. Her hair was neatly parted in the centre and tied into a sleek low bun, reinforcing the elegance of the overall look.

The scalloped detailing along the pallu, combined with intricate floral embroidery and shimmering zari accents, further highlighted the craftsmanship of the saree. Every element of the ensemble reflected a perfect balance of luxury, tradition and cultural significance.