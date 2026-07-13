Nita Ambani Pays Tribute To 'Gulabi Holi From Varanasi' In A Handwoven Blush Pink Banarasi Silk Saree |

Nita Ambani has secured the top position on Fortune India's Most Powerful Women (MPW) 2026 list, a recognition that celebrates her visionary leadership, institution-building efforts and unwavering commitment to inclusive development through the Reliance Foundation, which has positively impacted more than 100 million lives, including 29 million children.

For the grand occasion, Nita Ambani embraced timeless Indian craftsmanship in an elegant Tanchoi Banarasi silk saree from Swadesh. Rendered in a delicate blush-pink hue, the handwoven drape drew inspiration from the vibrant Gulab Holi celebrations of the sacred city of Varanasi, where fragrant rose petals symbolise devotion, joy and festivity.

The luxurious saree featured an intricate floral jaal woven seamlessly across the fabric, enhanced with graceful floral buttas in soft ivory and antique gold. The subtle interplay of colours and motifs lent the ensemble a luminous finish, highlighting the signature beauty of the Tanchoi weave—a highly refined, near-reversible weaving technique admired for its intricate detailing and exceptional craftsmanship.

Adding to its significance, the exquisite creation was meticulously handwoven over the course of two months by master artisans Arushi Lohia and Krishna Lohia. The saree stands as a tribute to the rich textile heritage of Banaras and the enduring legacy of India's skilled weavers, whose artistry continues to preserve centuries-old traditions.

The prestigious honour was announced at Fortune India's flagship Most Powerful Women 2026 celebration, held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai on Friday. The annual event brought together some of the country's most influential women leaders from diverse sectors, including business, finance, healthcare, technology, entrepreneurship and public policy, to celebrate their contributions towards shaping India's future.