Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is back in Mumbai after 4 years

Mumbai gets ready to welcome global humanitarian and spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar between 25th and 27th February, as he visits the city after four years. Thousands are expected to throng the Vishnu Hanuman Grounds in Goregaon for a Mahasatsang in the presence of Ravi Shankar on 25th February between 7 and 9 pm, an evening that promises to be full of wisdom, music and celebration. On 27th February, he will preside over Maha Rudra Puja, a traditional Vedic ceremony honoring Lord Shiva as the benevolent form of Rudra, at Highland Grounds, Dhokali, Thane between 7:30 am and 9:30 am. The Rudra puja is said to bring peace and fulfillment to the devotees.

“Inner peace is the basis for building peace in families, communities and the planet,” he says, "Outer peace is unattainable without inner peace.” It is believed that even a few people who meditate together, can influence and infuse the environment with positivity and peaceful vibrations. In keeping with this, Rudra Puja will be followed by chanting of shanti mantra for world peace, by thousands of people in attendance, along with those who will join virtually.

He will also unravel the secrets encoded in the ancient text of Vigyan Bhairav on 26th February at The Dome, NSCI, Worli.

His visit to Mumbai is part of his tour of Maharashtra and he has already visited Kolhapur, Nanded, Watur, Tuljapur, and Pune where he addressed thousands of people in a series of public events, taking his message of peace, service, hope and stress-free living to everyone.

