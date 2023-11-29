 Spice Up Your Taste Buds at Bandra's Newest Chaat Haven, Imlee the Chaat Gali For A Culinary Journey of Flavor and Tradition
Expect some of the iconic chaats like Pani Puri, Bhel Puri, and Aloo Tikki, along with other regional chaats from across the country

Shreya SurUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
article-image

For those who have been looking for an exclusive and authentic North Indian chaat, the newly opened Imlee the Chaat Gali in Bandra is heaven for chaat enthusiasts. The high-end chaat restaurant promises a unique and elevated dining experience, which blends the traditional taste of chaat with a touch of luxury. The specially curated menu by Neeti Goel offers a diverse range of options, all made from locally sourced ingredients.

Expect some of the iconic chaats like Pani Puri, Bhel Puri, and Aloo Tikki, along with other regional chaats from across the country, each prepared with a contemporary twist to cater to the discerning palates of the city's food enthusiasts. From the streets of Delhi to the vibrant lanes of Kolkata, and Agra, the restaurant offers a wide range of chaats from different regions.

For the spices, the restaurant promises to use the finest ingredients sourced directly from local farmers. From the fragrant spices of Rajasthan to delectable potatoes from Delhi, each dish at Imlee is prepared with authentic ingredients to elevate the taste.

The chaats are re-imagined with a traditional touch to give them a contemporary twist, therefore, making it appealing to both seasoned chaat enthusiasts as well as those who aim to embark on this culinary adventure.
As for the decor, the inviting restaurant boasts a chic and warm ambience. The place is perfect for intimate dinner outings or a lively get-together with friends. 

