7 Stunning Rooftop Restaurants In Mumbai Perfect For A Date Night

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023
Aer, Four Seasons, Worli is one of the most popular rooftop restaurants. From stunning view of the city, you can also indulge in some fiunger licking continental, Mexican food, perfect for a first date
Zerua, Worli offers a stunning view of the city and an ambience of a oasis. Indulge in all sorts of food from different cuisines like Mediterranean, Mexican, Sushi and Italian etc
Veranda Rooftop, Pali Hill is a place you will enjoy the most if ypu love life music. From good conversations, food and mesmerising live music, this place offers to be the perfect spot your date night
Dome Intercontinental, Marine Drive is one of the most popular date destinations for Mumbaikars. The restaurant boasts the stunning view of the Marine Drive and the beautiful Arabian Sea. A perfect spot for a first date with your partner
Asilo, St Regis, Lower Parel is another popular date spots in Mumbai. The restaurant has different variety of European, Asian, Italian and Continental food that you can definetely try with your partner
The Flying Saucer, Andheri is a quirky rooftop restaurant in Mumbai. It is known for the beautiful ambience, food and beverages
Koyla, Colaba is another popular rooftop restaurant in Mumbai. Enjoy your date night under the stars and a view that overviews the Arabian Sea
