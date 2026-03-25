 Spanish Vlogger Goes Viral After Being 'Possessed' At Kerala's Kodungallur Bharani Festival: Indians Troll Video, Saying 'Kya Acting Hai'
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HomeLifestyleSpanish Vlogger Goes Viral After Being 'Possessed' At Kerala's Kodungallur Bharani Festival: Indians Troll Video, Saying 'Kya Acting Hai'

Spanish Vlogger Goes Viral After Being 'Possessed' At Kerala's Kodungallur Bharani Festival: Indians Troll Video, Saying 'Kya Acting Hai'

A video of Spanish vlogger Nithyasri Paula Segara going into a state of intense devotional fervour at Kerala's Kodungallur Bharani festival has gone viral. Dressed in a red saree, she was seen engaging in ritualistic dance, sparking debate online. While many called it theatrical, saying "Kya acting hai 😂", others urged respect, saying it could be a genuine spiritual experience.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
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The Kodungallur Bharani festival has always been one of Kerala's biggest spiritual celebrations. But this year, it was a foreign woman in a red saree who became the unlikely star of the show. A video of a Spanish vlogger experiencing what appeared to be a state of deep devotional fervour, breaking into a ritualistic, high-energy dance, has gone massively viral across social media, and the internet has a lot to say about it.

Who is she and what exactly happened?

The woman at the centre of it all is Nithyasri Paula Segara, a Spanish vlogger with a deep-rooted fascination for Indian culture and spirituality. She regularly attends Hindu rituals and sacred events across India, documenting and sharing them with her followers on social media.

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This time, she arrived at Kodungallur dressed in a red saree, fully immersed in the spirit of the festival. According to media reports, while vlogging, she underwent a heightened state of emotional and physical fervour that many interpreted as a "spiritual trance" or "possessed" and others dismissed as performance.

Watch the video below:

Internet divided

The reactions online were swift and sharply divided. "Nice acting... don't do it again," wrote one user. Another quipped, "She came on a saree and under skirt too for this? That too in red saree? What a coincidence."

Another comment stated, "She knows business and chemistry well," observed one commenter, while another added, "She must have figured out how to get attention, and she's wearing a saree, meaning she already knows about the people of India."

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But many also defended her. "For the comment section, please be careful with your words. This is not regular; this is Maa Bhadrakali. Please be respectful. Whether it's acting or a spiritual trance, don't judge anything just by watching it," one user wrote. Similary, one commented, "She is not acting. Only few people can understand this 🙏 she is just sensitive to feel that energy."

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