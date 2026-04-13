'SP Aslam In His Aura': Sanjay Dutt Flaunts ₹1.55 Cr Luxurious Watch In Casual Outing | Instagram @indianwatchconnoiseur

Actor Sanjay Dutt is once again making headlines, this time not just for his on-screen success but also for his understated yet ultra-luxurious style. The actor was recently spotted during a casual outing in the city, effortlessly blending comfort with high-end fashion.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Sanjay kept things minimal yet sharp. He paired a classic black T-shirt with matching pants and shoes, layering the look with a grey camouflage jacket from Adidas. While the outfit exuded laid-back vibes, it was the watch on his wrist that truly stole the spotlight.

WATCH VIDEO:

Watch enthusiasts were quick to identify the timepiece as the iconic Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5712R-001, reportedly priced at a staggering ₹1.55 crore. Crafted in solid 18k rose gold, the 40mm watch features a distinctive black-brown dial with an elegant yet complex asymmetrical design.

It houses multiple high-end complications, including a moon-phase indicator, analog date display, power reserve indicator and a small seconds sub-dial. Finished with a matte brown leather strap, the watch perfectly balances technical brilliance with timeless luxury.

The viral spotting comes at a time when Sanjay Dutt is enjoying massive appreciation for his role as SP Aslam in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has emerged as a blockbuster. Fans have been praising his powerful screen presence, and this recent appearance only adds to his “aura” both on and off screen.