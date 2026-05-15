South Indian Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan Makes Cannes 2026 Debut In Strapless Gown, Reverse Necklace

Kalyani Priyadarshan at Cannes 2026 | Instagram

Kalyani Priyadarshan has officially made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, and the South Indian actor made sure her first appearance was equal parts elegant and rooted in Indian craftsmanship. As Cannes continued serving unforgettable fashion moments on Day 3, Kalyani stepped onto the iconic red carpet in a richly detailed couture gown that was hard to miss.

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Cannes debut

For her debut Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance, Kalyani donned a custom creation by the Indian designer label Itrh. The gown featured a sleek strapless silhouette with a deep purple bodice that beautifully sculpted her frame.

The fitted design hugged her silhouette before flowing seamlessly into a floor-length hem, with a shimmering black detailing outlining the bodice. The couture piece was intricately hand-embellished with thousands of tiny beads that reflected light beautifully, creating a soft sparkle effect as she posed on the Cannes red carpet.

Kalyani elevated the look with exquisite jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers, including a delicate diamond choker paired with matching drop earrings. Interestingly, the necklace featured cascading chain detailing styled dramatically at the back, creating a reverse-necklace effect that added drama to the dazzling gown without overpowering it.

Keeping the styling elegant and effortless, Kalyani opted for glowing makeup featuring a dewy base, softly flushed cheeks, shimmery eye makeup, and muted pink lips. Her hair was styled in classic voluminous waves that framed her face beautifully and added softness to the structured couture silhouette.