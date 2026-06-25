'Ek Hafte Se Bhugat Raha Hoon': Sonu Nigam Powers Through Pain, Continues Performing Despite Worsening Nerve Injury

Sonu Nigam Powers Through Pain, Continues Performing Despite Worsening Nerve Injury: 'Ek Hafte Se Bhugat Raha Hoon' |

Singer Sonu Nigam has once again proved why he remains one of India's most admired performers. Despite battling a painful nerve-related health issue, the veteran singer continues to honour his professional commitments and perform live for his fans.

In a recent social media update, Sonu shared a glimpse of the physical discomfort he has been dealing with over the past week. Speaking candidly in the video, the singer revealed that the injury has been troubling him continuously. "Ye dekho mere yaha pe nerve pe jo injury badhi hain na, main toh ek hafte se bhugat raha hoon isko. Koi baat nahi. Bhagwaan stage pe mujhe shakti de," he said, expressing hope that he would find the strength to continue performing despite the pain.

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What made the update even more inspiring was what followed. The video later showed Sonu taking to the stage and delivering a live performance, demonstrating his dedication to music and his audience. For many fans, it was a reminder of the age-old showbiz mantra, the show must go on.

A few days earlier, Sonu had opened up about the seriousness of his condition through another video on Instagram. He revealed that he has been undergoing extensive medical evaluation, including MRI and CT scans, after suffering from pinched nerves.

"My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines," the singer shared while pointing to a medical patch placed on his shoulder.

The singer further explained that his recovery process has involved constant treatment, medication, and physiotherapy sessions. However, the therapy itself has been far from easy.

"Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy," Sonu revealed. The medications prescribed for muscle relaxation have also affected his voice, creating an additional challenge for a singer who relies heavily on vocal performance.