Sonam, Neetu Kapoor And Navya Naveli Nanda Showcase Desi Glamour At Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Mumbai Gala

Bollywood stars at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary gala in Mumbai |

If there was a night for going all out with desi fashion lately, it was this one. Ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary gala in Mumbai brought together a glamorous mix of Bollywood stars and style names, with each guest bringing their own interpretation of festive dressing. From Sonam Kapoor’s regal Anarkali to Navya Naveli Nanda’s glittering mini, the evening offered plenty to look at.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, styled by Rhea Kapoor, went for an ethereal, traditional white Anarkali that was decked up in intricate gold embroidery and embellishment. She layered the look with two dupattas, placing one over each shoulder to create a graceful, dramatic frame around the Anarkali. The actress kept the jewellery equally jaw-dropping, adding oversized dangling white earrings and statement rings that complemented the gold detailing without taking away from the outfit.

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Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor oozed chic elegance in an ivory and beige ensemble. Her look featured a white kurta decorated with delicate floral embroidery, which she paired with beige pants and a scarf draped around her neck. The veteran star rounded off her glam with emerald and diamond studs, diamond bracelets and a sleek clutch.

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh embraced classic Indian glamour in an ivory-and-gold traditional ensemble. Her heavily embroidered kurta featured intricate floral detailing and was paired with matching straight-fit trousers. She added a sheer dupatta with an ornate gold border, accentuated with traditional earrings and ornate kadas.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh, meanwhile, brought a sharper, more contemporary touch to festive menswear. He wore a black kurta-pyjama and layered it with an exquisite blue-and-white printed jacket. The jacket featured a combination of geometric and floral-inspired patterns, finished with a detailed border that added visual interest against the dark base. Black footwear and neatly styled hair kept the rest of his appearance polished and streamlined.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda made a bold departure from traditional silhouettes in a jaw-dropping gold mini dress. The fitted design was completely covered in elaborate gold detailing, incorporating ornate patterns, beadwork and coin-like embellishments that gave the outfit a rich, almost armour-like texture. The rounded neckline and short sleeves added structure to the mini, while Navya kept her accessories deliberately minimal.

Nataša Stanković

Nataša Stanković went for a dramatically modern take on ethnic dressing in a black-and-white checked lehenga. The look featured a structured off-shoulder blouse and an asymmetrical one-shoulder drape, giving the traditional silhouette a contemporary edge. A richly embellished gold-and-black bustier added contrast, while a wide red-and-black geometric waistband introduced a bold hit of colour. She kept the accessories statement-making with jhumkas, while sleek open hair completed the look.