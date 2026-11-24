Sonam Kapoor visits the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi | Instagram

Who says menswear has to stay in the boys' wardrobe? Sonam Kapoor has once again shown us how to make traditionally masculine dressing feel fresh, stylish and completely your own. During her recent visit to Abu Dhabi's Zayed National Museum in the UAE, the Bollywood actress stepped out in a custom ensemble that blended Indian dressing with contemporary tailoring.

Forget the usual blazer-and-trouser combination; Sonam gave the look a distinctly desi spin with a statement Pachai jacket and a fluidly draped mundu. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit was a reminder that borrowing from menswear can be anything but boring.

Take a look:

Decoding Sonam Kapoor's menswear-inspired look

For her museum outing, Sonam wore a custom creation by designer Divyamm Mehta, built around the label's signature Pachai jacket. The black ensemble brought together a softly structured jacket and a traditional mundu, creating an interesting play between sharp tailoring and relaxed draping.

She layered the jacket over a crisp white shirt, allowing the lighter base to break up the all-black outfit. What made the ensemble particularly interesting was its surface detailing. The designer's signature dot print appeared across both the jacket and mundu, while kantha stitch accents added another layer of texture and craftsmanship.

The jacket gave the outfit its tailored structure, while the mundu added fluidity and movement. Instead of opting for conventional trousers, Sonam embraced the draped silhouette, making the traditional garment the highlight of her menswear-inspired appearance.

Her accessories followed the same understated approach. She paired the outfit with black footwear and a quilted black shoulder bag featuring a chain strap. Oversized black sunglasses added a statement touch, while her dainty green-adorned jewels brought in a little colour.

For beauty, Sonam kept things sleek and polished. Her long, dark hair was styled straight with a neat centre parting. Softly defined eyes, a natural-looking base and a muted lip shade completed the look without competing with the outfit.

How to take styling notes from Sonam

If you've been wanting to experiment with menswear but aren't quite sure where to begin, Sonam's outfit offers plenty of inspiration. The trick is to play with proportions, textures and unexpected combinations instead of simply wearing an oversized shirt or blazer.

Swap regular trousers for a draped silhouette

One of the easiest ways to give menswear a fresh twist is to experiment with what you wear underneath your jacket. A mundu, dhoti-style bottom or relaxed draped skirt can instantly make a conventional tailored outfit feel more interesting.

Play with contrasting silhouettes

Pair a structured jacket with something fluid and relaxed. The contrast between sharp shoulders and soft draping creates an outfit that feels balanced without looking too formal.

Keep the colour palette uncomplicated

Sonam's black-and-white combination is easy to recreate. Start with neutral shades such as black, white, beige or grey, and introduce one standout accessory if you want a little contrast.

Finish with statement accessories

Oversized sunglasses, a structured bag, chunky rings or bold footwear can give a menswear-inspired outfit a more personal feel. You don't need to over-accessorise; a few well-chosen pieces are enough.

Sonam's Abu Dhabi appearance is a reminder that menswear isn't about dressing like someone else. It's about taking classic masculine staples, mixing them with unexpected elements and making the final look entirely your own.

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