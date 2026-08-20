Sonam Kapoor Brings Pichwai Art To Fashion In A Statement Black Ensemble And Shanti Banaras Dupatta | Instagram @mahesh_videojournalist

Sonam Kapoor has once again delivered a masterclass in statement dressing, proving that when it comes to fashion, she knows exactly how to balance drama, heritage and contemporary elegance. For a recent event, the actor stepped out in an all-black ensemble, using the monochrome base as the perfect backdrop for extraordinary Indian craftsmanship and spectacular jewellery.

The undeniable star of the look was her dramatic Shanti Banaras dupatta, crafted from a delicate tussar georgette base. Drawing inspiration from the intricate visual language of traditional Pichwai paintings, the black drape was transformed into what appeared almost like a piece of art.

The surface came alive with detailed hand-embroidered motifs, painstakingly created using fine resham threads. Kasab work was used to outline and accentuate the intricate elements, adding texture, depth and a subtle richness to the already elaborate craftsmanship. Every detail of the dupatta celebrated the beauty of handmade artistry, making it far more than just an accessory.

While the embroidered drape brought heritage to the ensemble, Sonam's jewellery added another layer of grandeur. She paired the look with an elaborate statement necklace from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers, featuring multiple layers and dazzling diamond-studded details that instantly drew attention to the neckline.

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The accompanying statement earrings continued the maximalist jewellery story, beautifully framing her face. Her sleek, centre-parted hairstyle kept the overall styling polished and ensured that the craftsmanship of the dupatta and the grandeur of the jewels remained the focal points.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor and Manisha Melwani, the ensemble was a perfect example of how a simple colour palette can create an unforgettable fashion moment