Sonali Bendre Fasts For 18–20 Hour A Day At 51, Eats Only 'One-And-A-Half Meals'

At 51, Sonali Bendre continues to inspire with her balanced approach to health and wellness. The Bollywood actress recently opened up about her daily eating routine, revealing that she doesn't rely on fad diets or constant snacking. Instead, she follows a disciplined intermittent fasting schedule that has become a regular part of her lifestyle.

Inside Sonali's lifestyle choices

During a recent conversation with Mashable India, Sonali was asked about her eating habits after the host observed that she seemed to eat very little. Explaining her routine, the actress shared that she had just completed a long fasting window before the interview and often goes many hours without eating.

"I do 18–20 hours of fasting," Sonali revealed. She added that she generally eats only "one-and-a-half meals a day." While there are occasions when she has two meals, she said that most days she sticks to fasting for 18 to 20 hours and focuses on eating mindfully rather than frequently.

Her routine follows the principles of intermittent fasting, an eating pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting. Instead of concentrating on what foods to eat, the method focuses on when you eat.

What is intermittent fasting?

According to the Mayo Clinic, intermittent fasting is a time-based eating approach where people consume their usual diet during a specific eating window and fast for the remaining hours. One of the most popular methods is 18:6 fasting, which involves fasting for 18 hours and eating within a six-hour window.

Other common forms include time-restricted eating, where meals are limited to a shorter part of the day, alternate-day fasting, where eating days alternate with fasting days, and the 5:2 method, which involves eating normally for five days while significantly reducing calorie intake on two days each week.

While intermittent fasting has gained popularity for its potential health benefits, experts recommend choosing a routine that suits individual health needs and consulting a healthcare professional before making major dietary changes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.