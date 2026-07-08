'Ghar Ka Khaana Is Healthiest': Inside Neetu Kapoor's Diet & Fitness Choices At 68

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 68th birthday today, July 8, and if there's one thing fans often admire besides her timeless screen presence, it's how effortlessly she continues to radiate energy and grace. The actor, who has remained committed to a balanced lifestyle over the years, recently opened up about the simple wellness habits she follows every day during a recent conversation with Soha Ali Khan.

Inside Neetu's simple fitness & desi diet

Neetu believes staying fit doesn't require extreme workout plans. Instead, she sticks to a consistent routine that combines strength training with movement she enjoys. Speaking about her fitness philosophy, she shared, "Just be mindful of your food. And exercise. I do weights. I do exercise. I do yoga." Swimming is also a regular part of her routine, helping her stay active while building endurance.

When it comes to food, Neetu has no interest in following wellness fads. Instead of loading her plate with imported superfoods, she prefers familiar Indian ingredients and home-style meals.

Talking about her eating habits, she said, "You have to be very careful about what you eat. That is number 1. No superfoods. I hate quinoa, I hate chia seeds. I like my own sabja seeds. I like my Indian things. I don't like avocado toast, pastas or pizzas. All that is maida."

Rather than trendy health bowls, Neetu's meals include simple staples like rotis, bran, unpolished rice, vegetables, fish and eggs, foods she believes nourish the body without unnecessary fuss.

For Neetu, eating healthy isn't only about choosing the right foods, it's also about knowing when to stop. She believes overeating can do more harm than good, regardless of how healthy the meal is.

Sharing her biggest diet mantra, she said, "I have my roti or bran or unpolished rice. I have lots of vegetables, fish, eggs, and stuff like that. If you eat less, you may be ok but if you overeat, your body gets inflamed. Ghar ka khaana is the healthiest."