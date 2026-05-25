Sara Ali Khan Reveals Eating '2 Pizzas & 3 Brownies Every Day' Before Dramatic 45 Kg Weight Loss Transformation

Before she became one of Bollywood’s fittest stars, Sara Ali Khan says her student life in New York revolved around pizzas, brownies, and zero-calorie calculations. In a refreshingly honest conversation, the actress looked back at the eating habits that eventually pushed her towards a dramatic 45 kg transformation before entering films with Kedarnath.

Sara's 'mindless eating' confession

During a recent chat with Curly Tales, Sara revealed that her college food choices were heavily influenced by budget-friendly deals rather than nutrition. The actress admitted she would regularly order two medium pizzas almost every day while studying in New York because combo offers made them seem like the "better deal."

Recalling the hilarious logic behind it, Sara shared, "I used to study in New York. There, a large pizza was more expensive than two medium pizzas. Because there used to be a deal: if you buy one medium pizza, you get the second one for 50 percent off. So I didn't realise that would also mean me becoming 50 percent more." The actor joked that she clearly "didn’t do the math properly" back then.

Pizza wasn’t even the wildest part

While the pizza confession itself shocked fans, Sara revealed her breakfast habits were equally unbelievable. According to the actress, mornings were powered almost entirely by sugar and convenience.

"My breakfast used to be three chocolate chip brownies," she shared during the interview. Sara explained that she would eat them while rushing from her cafeteria to class. "It was a 5-minute walk. I used to walk for 7 minutes and eat three brownies. I'm not joking," she added.

The actress described the entire phase as "mindless eating," admitting she barely paid attention to what or how much she consumed during her university years.

From student life to bollywood transformation

Today, Sara's disciplined fitness journey is widely admired by fans. Before making her Bollywood debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress reportedly underwent a major lifestyle transformation, losing nearly 45 kg through consistent workouts, diet changes, and healthier habits.