Sonal Motla Writes About Looming Shadows: Legacy Of Injustice Across Centuries

“The sky is full of mysteries; with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But, scientific investigation revealed that stars do not twinkle, nor does the moon look beautiful. The study therefore cautions: ‘Do not trust what you see, even salt looks like sugar’.” — HEMA Committee Report.

This quote encapsulates the deceptive nature of appearances. Recent events starkly highlight this reality. The brutal assault and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024, underscore the extreme vulnerability faced by women, even in environments meant for their safety. This incident reveals that the threat of violence is not just a personal issue but a systemic failure that persists despite measures meant to protect.

Similarly, the Justice Hema Committee’s report, released on August 19, 2024, exposes deep-seated systemic issues within the Malayalam film industry. The committee’s findings uncover pervasive discrimination, exploitation, and sexual harassment, demonstrating that the problem of sexual violence and abuse is embedded within various societal structures. These revelations underscore the urgent need for broad-based cultural and institutional reform.

Art has long been a potent medium for reflecting and critiquing societal issues such as sexual violence. Nicolas Poussin’s “The Rape of the Sabine Women” offers a historical perspective on power dynamics and violence. This painting, although rooted in myth, visually represents the abduction and violence faced by women, resonating with contemporary discussions about autonomy and consent.

Barbara Kruger’s “Untitled (Your Body is a Battleground)” continues this dialogue. Using a striking combination of text and imagery, Kruger’s piece addresses sexual violence and bodily autonomy. The work challenges viewers to reflect on the systemic nature of violence and the ongoing struggle for women’s rights, presenting a powerful critique of how women’s bodies have been objectified and controlled.

Rameshwar Broota’s ‘That Common Story’ is particularly notable for its portrayal of trauma. Broota’s 1990 painting features fragmented and distorted human figures, symbolising the profound emotional and psychological suffering caused by systemic abuse. The muted colours and abstract forms capture the disintegration of identity and self experienced by victims. Broota’s art goes beyond mere depiction, offering a compelling commentary on the need for societal change and resonating deeply with the themes highlighted by recent reports and tragedies. His fragmented imagery reflects the emotional fragmentation and alienation felt by survivors of violence, making a poignant statement about the necessity for empathy and systemic reform. Broota’s work challenges viewers to confront the harsh realities of trauma and advocates for a deeper societal response to these issues, emphasising the importance of not just recognising but addressing the root causes of violence.

In contrast to human behaviours, which often involve coercion and force, the animal kingdom provides an instructive perspective. In nature, males typically court rather than force females when they are uninterested, reflecting a level of respect that should inspire human conduct. Mothers play a crucial role in this cultural shift by teaching their sons about respect, empathy, and that consent is a command, not a request. By instilling these values from a young age, we can foster a society where respect and equality are central, ensuring every individual is valued and respected.

We do not need mere protection from men; we seek true safety in all environments where men are present. Protection implies reactive measures to threats, whereas safety demands proactive, systemic changes that ensure environments are inherently secure. True safety involves creating a culture where respect and equality are fundamental, eliminating the threat of violence and making it an unthinkable act.

Stricter laws and enforcement are also crucial. For example, the enforcement of laws in areas like Chip Square demonstrates that when culture fails to cut off the demon inside, the fear of severe consequences must act as a deterrent. Laws should be so stringent that they paralyse any potential for violence, making offenders fear the repercussions of their actions. Ultimately, the journey toward eliminating sexual violence requires a collective shift in mindset. When cultural norms fail to deter violence, stricter laws must step in to prevent such acts, making the fear of consequences more powerful than the urge to commit them. Only then can we hope to create a society where safety, respect, and equality prevail, and violence becomes an unthinkable act.