Art for art’s sake or for the sake of art? Sonal Motla Ponders

The 19th-century idea of “art for art’s sake,” propagated by Théophile Gautier and Oscar Wilde, proposed that art should be appreciated solely for its beauty and creativity. According to this perspective, art didn't need to serve any practical function or convey moral messages; it was valuable just for its aesthetic and intellectual appeal. This was a response to earlier beliefs that art was primarily a tool for social or moral purposes. Instead, “art for art’s sake” celebrated art's intrinsic worth, suggesting that its core value lay in its ability to inspire and delight, independent of any external use.

As the 20th century began, this viewpoint started to evolve. The Bauhaus movement, led by Walter Gropius, introduced a revolutionary approach that blended art with functionality. Bauhaus designers argued that art shouldn’t just be visually pleasing but should also serve practical purposes. This marked a significant shift from the “art for art’s sake” philosophy. The Bauhaus movement showed that art could integrate creativity with utility, applying artistic principles to everyday objects and making them both beautiful and functional.

The Head of Franz Kafka, also known as the Statue of Kafka, is an outdoor kinetic sculpture by David Černý depicting Bohemian German-language writer Franz Kafka |

I experienced this shift first-hand in 1993 when I organized a functional art show in Mumbai. This event featured chairs and tables designed to be more than just practical—they were infused with artistic and philosophical dimensions. The show blurred the lines between art and design, demonstrating how these fields could intersect to create something unique. It was an example of how art can go beyond traditional boundaries, merging beauty with functionality and sparking a conversation among different creative disciplines.

Today, it’s crucial for art education to reflect this evolving perspective. Modern art programs need to teach students how to apply fine art in various contexts beyond galleries and museums. While traditional art education often focused on theoretical aspects, there’s now a growing emphasis on practical skills that prepare students for diverse roles in the creative industry. My experiences at NIFT and Rachna Sansad highlighted how design and architecture education address real-world challenges while nurturing creativity. These programs show how artistic skills can be applied in innovative ways across different sectors, from solving spatial problems in architecture to creating functional yet artistic designs.

This shift towards applying art in practical settings mirrors broader societal changes. In our rapidly advancing world, with technology evolving and global connectivity increasing, there is a growing need for creative solutions to everyday challenges. By integrating artistic skills into various applications, art remains relevant and impactful in addressing contemporary issues.

Even though we’re now looking at art through a practical lens, it’s still important to remember why we value it in the first place. Art gives us deep insights and a chance to pause and reflect, which is really needed in our busy world. The trick is to balance art’s natural beauty with its ability to be used in newer ways. Even as art evolves and fits into different roles, it should still inspire and make us think. It’s not just about being useful; art still has the power to touch us and make us see things differently.

As the renowned artist Joseph Beuys once said, “Every human being is an artist.” This statement underscores the importance of art, design, and craft in addressing the complexities of our modern world. It highlights that creativity is not just for its own sake but is essential for solving contemporary problems and enhancing our daily lives.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 acknowledges the need for this shift in educational priorities. It provides a framework for adapting art education to meet the growing demands of the creative economy. The real challenge will be how well institutions can implement these changes and embrace the broader applications of art. Moving forward, staying open to the many possibilities of creativity will be key, ensuring that art education prepares students to make meaningful contributions in various fields beyond traditional art spaces.

In conclusion, the journey from ‘art for art’s sake’ to integrating art with practical applications reflects a broader transformation in how we view creativity. As we navigate this evolving landscape, it is crucial to balance the appreciation of art’s beauty with its potential to address real-world challenges. By merging artistic exploration with practical skills, we can create work that is both impactful and innovative, ensuring that art continues to play a vital role in our lives and society.