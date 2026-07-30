Sobhita Dhulipala Turns Into 'Goddess' For Closing Showcase At India Couture Week; Live Lehenga Draping On Ramp Steals The Show | WATCH

Sobhita Dhulipala Turns Into 'Goddess' For Closing Showcase At India Couture Week; Live Lehenga Draping Wins Hearts | VIDEO |

The grand finale of India Couture Week 2026 witnessed a spectacular blend of couture, performance and storytelling as actress Sobhita Dhulipala closed designer Rahul Mishra's showcase in New Delhi on Wednesday. Presenting his celebrated 'Devi' collection, which made its international debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, Mishra reimagined the presentation for Indian audiences with Sobhita as the showstopper.

The showcase went beyond a conventional runway presentation, transforming into a theatrical performance inspired by the divine feminine. While Sobhita's couture look drew admiration, it was the dramatic live styling sequence on the ramp that left the audience mesmerised.

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Sobhita first appeared in an ethereal ivory and champagne-toned ensemble that beautifully merged sculptural couture with traditional Indian craftsmanship. The fitted bodice featured delicate crystal beadwork arranged in cascading layers across the neckline, creating the illusion of flowing jewellery.

Intricately embroidered floral motifs shimmered across the voluminous lehenga skirt, while the soft neutral palette gave the ensemble an elegant, celestial aura. She paired the look with a statement diamond choker and sleek, centre-parted hair that kept the focus firmly on the intricate craftsmanship.

However, the biggest moment of the show unfolded after her first walk. In a striking theatrical sequence, performers joined Sobhita on the runway and draped a richly embellished lehenga over her existing ensemble live on stage. Piece by piece, the dramatic skirt was layered onto her outfit while additional jewellery was adorned, creating the visual impression of attendants preparing a goddess before a royal appearance.

The breathtaking transformation evoked imagery of a Devi being ceremonially adorned by her dasis, drawing loud applause from the audience. Once the styling was complete, Sobhita returned to the runway in her fully transformed avatar.