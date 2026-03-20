Sobhita Dhulipala Debuts Sleek Bob Hair In See-Through Sabyasachi Saree With Husband Naga Chaitanya At South Indian Award

All eyes were on power couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya as they stepped out in exquisite style at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards on March 19 in Hyderabad. The duo turned the red carpet into a fashion moment, celebrating a big win for Chaitanya while serving looks that blended elegance with edge.

Take a look:

Sobhita's sheer saree & sharp new hair era

Sobhita oozed chic elegance in a dreamy, ice-blue saree from the shelves of Sabyasachi that shimmered under the lights. The sheer tulle drape, delicately adorned with crystals, sequins and intricate beadwork, was styled in a classic manner with neat pleats and a flowing pallu.

She paired it with a velvet blouse in a matching icy hue, featuring a sleeveless cut, a deep back and a structured fit that added a bold edge to the look. Her accessories were equally stunning, with statement dangling earrings, a standout ring with a large centre stone, and a vintage-inspired watch adding just the right amount of sparkle without overwhelming the outfit.

But what truly elevated her look was her new hair transformation. Sobhita debuted a sleek, centre-parted bob styled in a slicked-back finish, giving her traditional attire a contemporary twist. Keeping her makeup minimal, she opted for glowing skin, soft blush tones and a glossy lip, letting the outfit and hairstyle take centre stage.

Naga Chaitanya’s classic black look

Standing beside her, Naga Chaitanya kept things sharp and sophisticated in an all-black ensemble. His look featured a tailored jacket with a bandhgala neckline and an asymmetric overlap detail, lending a modern spin to classic menswear.

He paired it with straight-fit trousers and a matching shirt, creating a seamless monochrome look. A subtle silver brooch and neatly styled hair, a trimmed beard and polished black shoes completed the refined aesthetic.

The evening was extra special for the actor as he celebrated a major milestone with a win for his performance in Thandel, making the stylish appearance even more memorable.

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