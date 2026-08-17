Sobhita Dhulipala Channels Mumtaz In ₹2.15 Lakh Orange Saree, Flaunts Sindoor-Adorned Hair In New Pics

Sobhita Dhulipala is bringing a generous dose of old-school Bollywood glamour to her latest fashion outing, and this time, everything is painted in shades of orange. Draped in a striking traditional saree, the actress channelled the timeless charm of Mumtaz while adding her own playful, contemporary touch to the look.

Revealing the rather unexpected inspirations behind the ensemble, Sobhita wrote on Instagram, "Inspired by orange wala tang, inspired by that Pinterest photo of Mumtaz in the Mumtaz saree, inspired by the setting Sun, inspired by last night’s gaajar halwa in the fridge, inspired by sasuraal genda phool 🔸"

Take a look:

Sobhita Dhulipala glows in orange saree

In the pictures, Sobhita Dhulipala channelled the retro charm of Mumtaz’s iconic orange saree from the 1968 film Brahmachari, giving the classic Bollywood reference a fresh spin. She wore a vibrant coral-orange saree scattered with delicate silver motifs and finished with an elaborate silver-and-gold embroidered border, adding a hint of shimmer to the vivid drape.

She paired the saree with a matching fitted blouse, which brought its own dose of glamour with intricate metallic embroidery, a deep neckline and short sleeves finished with embellished detailing.

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Rather than recreating Mumtaz’s signature figure-hugging drape, Sobhita opted for a softer and more relaxed interpretation. The lightweight pallu flowed freely over one shoulder, allowing the ornate border to move naturally and giving the silhouette an effortless elegance.

Her saree comes from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta and costs a whopping ₹215,000.

For accessories, she went all out with a pair of oversized jhumka-inspired earrings featuring pops of green and pink, creating a striking contrast against the orange saree. Stacked gold bangles added another traditional touch while keeping the jewellery look refined.

Her makeup stayed polished yet understated, with a fresh dewy base, defined eyes, softly sculpted and blushed cheeks, and a muted nude-brown lip. The final touch was her sleek bun hairstyle, completed with a neat streak of sindoor, instantly giving the otherwise glamorous look a more traditional, married-woman aesthetic.