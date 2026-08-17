Nita Ambani Honours Odisha's Pattachitra Tradition On 80th Independence Day In Hand-Painted Saree

Independence Day dressing is often about colours, but Nita Ambani chose to let Indian craftsmanship do the talking. To mark the country’s 80th Independence Day, the founder of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) shared a video in a saree that turned Odisha’s centuries-old artistic tradition into the centrepiece of her look.

Decoding Nita Ambani’s Pattachitra saree

Nita stunned in a hand-painted Pattachitra saree exclusively created by Swadesh, bringing together Odisha’s celebrated artistry and traditional weaving. Crafted in luminous Tussar silk and woven by master artisans from Raghurajpur, the saree was hand-painted by renowned Pattachitra artist Prashanta Moharana, turning the elegant drape into a striking canvas of Odisha’s rich artistic heritage.

The standout feature was the intricate Tree of Life motif placed across the saree. Its inspiration comes from the Vedic Ashvattha, a symbol associated with creation, continuity and the interconnectedness of life.

The artwork spread across the Tussar silk through delicate branches, leaves and birds, all rendered in the distinctive visual language of Pattachitra. The result was a richly detailed saree that honoured Odisha’s artistic vocabulary while giving it a contemporary place in a national celebration.

Rather than overwhelming the hand-painted artwork with elaborate styling, Nita allowed the saree to remain the star with a coordinated blouse finished with a red-and-black border. Her jewellery added another layer of traditional elegance. She accessorised with layered necklaces, statement earrings, bangles and a ring, keeping the overall styling rooted in Indian craftsmanship.

For beauty, Nita opted for an elegant and polished finish. Her long hair was worn loose in soft curls, while a red bindi and defined eye makeup completed the ensemble."

Inside Ambani's I-Day celebration in London

The Ambani family celebrated India’s 80th Independence Day in London at Stoke Park, joining members of the Indian community for the celebrations. Nita Ambani attended the flag-hoisting ceremony in a vibrant embroidered red kurta, while Radhika Merchant chose a yellow kurta set with contemporary styling. Anant Ambani opted for a navy kurta-pyjama paired with a bandhgala jacket.