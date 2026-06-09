'So Proud': Raveena Tandon Praises Vande Bharat Express, Says 'Living The Make In India Experience'

Raveena Tandon in Vande Bharat Express | Instagram

From film sets to train journeys, Raveena Tandon knows how to turn everyday moments into memorable stories. This time, the actress found herself impressed by something closer to home, India's rapidly evolving railway network. During a recent trip aboard the Vande Bharat Express, Raveena documented her experience and shared her excitement with fans, calling it a proud "Make in India" moment.

Raveena Tandon shares her Vande Bharat Express experience

On June 9, 2026, the actress took to Instagram to post a series of snapshots and videos from her day. While the post captured several moments from her busy schedule, it was her train ride that stood out the most. Sharing a sies of images, she wrote, "AALL IN A DAYS WORK!!!!! #hanumanjichalisa Mode on! Early mornings are lit! So proud of our #vandebharattrains And living the #makeinindia🇮🇳 experience! Just fabulous!."

Expressing her admiration for the modern railway service, Raveena described the experience as both enjoyable and inspiring. She also tagged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Ministry of Railways, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sharing her appreciation for the country's infrastructure progress.

Among the highlights of her post were videos showcasing various aspects of the Vande Bharat Express. One clip focused on the train's "Made in India" branding, while another offered a glimpse into the locomotive pilot's cabin. She also captured the sleek train standing at the station platform before departure.

The actress appeared particularly impressed by the technology, design, and overall experience, using the opportunity to highlight India's growing capabilities in modern transportation.