Smriti Mandhana Joins Ronaldo & Messi, Becomes Only Indian On TIME’s 100 Most Influential Sportspersons Of 2026 List

Smriti Mandhana, one of the brightest stars of women's cricket, has been named among TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026. The stylish left-hander is the only Indian to feature on the prestigious list, joining some of the biggest names in global sport, including LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Alcaraz and Rory McIlroy.

Smriti Mandhana joins sporting royalty in TIME 100 list

TIME's annual list celebrates athletes, coaches, executives and changemakers who are shaping the sporting world today. This year's edition is led by basketball legend LeBron James and features icons from football, tennis, golf, basketball and cricket.

Standing tall among them is Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team and one of the most recognisable faces in the sport.

The magazine highlighted how the Mumbai-born opener has continued to rewrite cricketing history. Over the years, Mandhana has become the first Indian woman to score a double century in a domestic one-day match and the first to register centuries across all three international formats. She also jointly holds the record for the most centuries in women's international cricket, with 17 hundreds to her name.

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And the milestones haven't stopped there. Mandhana remains the only woman cricketer to score more than 1,000 ODI runs in a single calendar year. In 2024, she set a record for the most international runs scored by a woman across formats and then surpassed her own tally the following year.

Record-breaking batting milestones

While her individual numbers are staggering, TIME noted that Mandhana's impact extends far beyond personal achievements. She captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore to Women's Premier League titles in both 2024 and 2026, establishing herself as one of the league's most influential leaders.

On the international stage, she played a pivotal role in India's ICC Women's World Cup triumph last year as vice-captain, finishing as the tournament's second-highest run scorer.

Her performances also earned her the title of BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2025, further cementing her status as one of the country's most admired athletes.