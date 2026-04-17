Smriti Mandhana Times It Right With Rado

Pics: Rado

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s rise in world cricket finds a natural extension in luxury. The vice‑captain of the Indian women’s team and one of the most prominent faces of cricket has joined Rado as a Friend of the Brand, adding a sporting edge to an enviable roster that includes celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and Lisa Ray. Mandhana is also the first Indian sportsperson to join the brand’s roster that includes cricketing legends, such as South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who was recently announced as a Global Brand Ambassador, and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green.

For Rado, Mandhana is a culturally relevant icon who is among the most influential female athletes in the country. Adrian Bosshard, CEO, Rado, said during a media briefing, “Smriti is a dynamic modern Indian icon. Through her talent, dedication and self-confidence, she has transformed her dreams into reality. Her influence extends far beyond the cricket field, and she stands as a remarkable example to young women everywhere. At Rado, we feel a strong connection to her drive and ambition, and look forward to accompanying her on the next steps of her journey.”

Smriti Mandhana with Rado CEO, Adrian Bosshard |

How does it feel to be associated with Rado?

Rado has built a strong legacy over the years in India, and I admire how they’ve stayed consistent while still evolving with time. Their focus on innovation and watchmaking craftsmanship really stands out. As an athlete, I relate to that mindset; you’re constantly working on your game, trying to improve, and pushing your own limits. So, being associated with a brand that shares a similar philosophy makes this collaboration feel very natural.

What factors led your decision to partner with Rado?

In cricket, mental strength and resilience are just as important as skill. You’re constantly tested, and it’s your ability to stay composed and keep going that really matters. With Rado, their focus on durability through high-tech materials reflects a similar kind of strength. But beyond that, it’s also about precision and consistency over time. That overall philosophy of combining strength with refinement is something I connect with.

Which is your favourite Rado watch?

As a sportsperson, comfort is really important. One of my personal favourites is the Rado True Square. It is a high-tech ceramic that makes it incredibly light and comfortable to wear, even with a busy schedule. I also love the distinctive square design; it feels modern and versatile. It works well for a sporty as well as elegant look.

What do you feel makes Rado a successful brand in India?

I think it comes down to how well Rado balances design, innovation, and wearability. Their watches are not just aesthetically appealing, but also very comfortable and practical for everyday use. Over time, they’ve built a strong connection with people by staying consistent in quality, while still introducing something new. That ability to evolve without losing their identity is probably what makes them stand out.

If not a cricketer, what would your alternate career be?

I think I would have been an entrepreneur. The idea of building something of your own and seeing it grow over time has always interested me.

Smriti Mandhana’s favourite things

Holiday destination: Somewhere calm and relaxing where I can just switch off

Cuisine: Italian

Sportsperson: I’ve always admired cricketers who have shown consistency over the years, and even outside cricket, athletes who have that discipline and longevity in their careers