Slovakia PM Robert Fico Welcomes Narendra Modi Wearing Matching Nehru Jacket, 'I Had Gifted This To Him,' Says Indian PM

Slovakia PM Robert Fico Welcomes Indian PM Narendra Modi Wearing Matching Nehru Jacket, 'I Had Gifted This To Him' |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Slovakia has created a buzz online, not just for its diplomatic significance but also for a heartwarming personal moment shared between him and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

PM Modi conducted a state visit to the Slovak Republic from June 14 to June 16, 2026, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Central European nation since its independence in 1993. The landmark trip focused on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across key sectors.

Upon arriving in the Slovak capital, PM Modi was received by Slovakia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Juraj Blanar, before being accorded full state honours by Prime Minister Robert Fico.

However, it was Fico's thoughtful gesture that stole the spotlight. As the two leaders met, PM Modi appeared pleasantly surprised to see his Slovak counterpart dressed in a traditional Indian-style Nehru jacket. Adding to the moment's charm, both leaders had coincidentally chosen jackets in similar shades, making for a striking visual.

The Indian Prime Minister later shared a video of the interaction on social media and revealed the special significance behind Fico's attire. "Prime Minister Fico wore a jacket I had gifted him. And, coincidentally our jacket colours matched today!" he wrote.

The clip quickly went viral, with social media users praising the camaraderie between the two leaders and appreciating Fico's gesture of embracing Indian attire. Many also called it a symbol of the growing warmth between India and Slovakia.