PM Narendra Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora In France; Traditional Dancers And Tricolours Mark Arrival In Nice |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand and heartwarming welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in the French city of Nice on Friday, June 13, as he embarked on his official visit to France.

After landing in Nice, the Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial reception by senior French dignitaries, including Minister of Education Édouard Geffray, Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste, Alpes-Maritimes Prefecture Secretary General Patrick Amoussou Adeble, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou, Mayor of Nice Éric Ciotti, and Deputy Director of State Protocol Benoît Schneider.

The warm reception continued when the Prime Minister reached his hotel. Members of the Indian community had gathered in large numbers outside the property, enthusiastically greeting him with chants of "Modi, Modi" and waving Indian tricolour flags. The atmosphere was festive and patriotic as the crowd cheered and welcomed the Prime Minister.

Adding a cultural touch to the occasion, three performers dressed in traditional attire presented Indian dance forms outside the hotel. The colourful performance, accompanied by enthusiastic slogans and applause from the gathered crowd, created a memorable scene and reflected the strong connection of the Indian diaspora with their roots.

Visuals from the venue showed Prime Minister Modi acknowledging the greetings with smiles and waves as members of the Indian community eagerly tried to catch a glimpse of him.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on an official visit to France, with a packed schedule of bilateral and multilateral engagements across Nice, Évian, and Paris. During the visit, he is expected to hold discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and participate in several high-level meetings aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and France.