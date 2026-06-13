Stand-Up Comedian Zakir Khan's Final Act 'Papa Yaar' Draws Massive Crowds In Mumbai; It's Best Gift You Can Give Your Dad On Father's Day | Instagram @tribevibe.live

The much-awaited Mumbai leg of Zakir Khan's Papa Yaar stand-up shows kicked off yesterday, Friday, June 12, at the SVP Dome Stadium. While the high anticipation for the show was expected, the massive turnout at the venue is a testament to the comedian's widespread fan base. This time, it was all about being, living and understanding a 'papa.'

Even though Zakir narrated a few real-life stories and incidents involving his father, he also walked the audience through their own lives and relationships with their dads. The entire set was built around how a father-son relationship unfolds, especially in Indian households, drawing heavily from his own experiences.

Zakir proves that even in 2026, when many comedians depend on below-the-belt themes, explicit language and crowd-work formats, pure and relatable comedy can still sustain itself and attract more than enough attention if the intention is simply to make the audience laugh.

Another highlight of Papa Yaar is the emotional quotient attached to it. Every moment of the two-hour-long set is deeply relatable and touches the heart. It isn't entirely kept comic throughout, but one would never regret ending up with teary eyes by the climax. From drama, love, action and thrill to laughter, Zakir ticks all the boxes and leaves no emotional void.

The only regret fans may have is that this Mumbai leg marks his final few shows before he goes on the long break that he had announced earlier to focus on his mental and physical health. However, Zakir made sure to provide as much laughter and warmth as he could in those two hours—enough to stay with the audience long after he stops touring.

Zakir will continue performing this weekend and next weekend as well, giving fans ample opportunities to catch him live for the last time before his break.

When Will Zakir Perform Next?

June 14, Sunday

Time: 4 PM & 9 PM

Venue: SVP Dome Stadium

June 18, 19 & 20

Time: 4 PM & 9 PM

Venue: SVP Dome Stadium

Tickets are available on BookMyShow, subject to availability.