Sleek To Bun: Hairstyles You Must Try From Cannes Film Festival 2024

Popular models graced the Cannes red carpet in glamorous style | Image Courtesy: X

With historic moments, exceptional movie screenings, and extravagant fashion on the red carpet, the Festival de Cannes 2024 has concluded on May 25. The 77th Cannes Film Festival has been in the news, and for the right reasons, as the iconic moments from the lavish events have captured everyone's hearts. Apart from films and fashion, unique hairdos and celeb hairstyles have set new standards and trends for all of us to try.

Here are the Cannes-inspired hairstyles you must try:

Sleek Hairdo

We all can agree that the wet hair look is the biggest trend on the glamorous red carpet this year. The sleek hair look left its prominent presence at Cannes 2024, as many divas opted for a wet look for their hair. The sleek hairstyle oozes chic and sophisticated style, making you look clean and hot at the same time. Taylor Hill, Bella Hadid, Coco Rocha, and many other divas looked stunning with their wet-looking hairstyles.

taylor hill attending cannes film festival pic.twitter.com/HrPWpUR2l5 — abdelrhman ★ (@imabdelrhmanMF) May 14, 2024

Bob Hairstyle

The timeless and classic Bob hairstyle is back in the trend, as many well-known celebs graced the red carpet in their short hairdos. From Joey King to Kelly Rowland, the bob hair look has left its mark on the film gala. Blunt bobs, shaggy bobs, A-line bobs, and other bob hairstyles were opted for by stars at the film gala.

Joey King LOOKING ✨FAB✨ at the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/LJU2ZRLlnZ — La Mode Unknown (@LaModeUnknown) May 25, 2024

Hair Buns

Hair buns give you a clean and effortless look, making your luxurious ensemble stand out. From messy hair buns to sleek high buns, hair bun styles were some of the most common hair looks we witnessed at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Bella Hadid, Coco Rocha, Natasha Polly, Marina Ruy Barbosa, and other celebs opted for hair buns at the French Riviera.

Coco Rocha in Cannes today pic.twitter.com/y7LCMM9NcV — linda‎‎ (@itgirlenergy) May 24, 2024

Side Part Hairstyle

From classic ensembles to modern flair, side-part hairstyles dominated at Cannes this year. Whether it be a side-parted sleek bun or side-parted open hair, the hairstyle slays for every occasion. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela and others proved the power of the side-part hairstyle, as it's ruling the hair trends.

Bella Hadid wearing wearing YSL fw24 at Cannes pic.twitter.com/2BEToJk0pQ — E 𐙚 (@fashionmoment) May 20, 2024

Soft Waves

Flaunting your open hair with soft waves enhances your aura on the red carpet. It's a safe and easy hairstyle you can do, as many actresses and models opted for soft waves at Cannes 2024. Selena Gomez, Diane Kruger, Barbara Palvin and other stars walked the grand event in a soft-wavy hairdo.