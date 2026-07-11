Skywatchers, Don't Miss It! Moon To Join Mars, Saturn And Uranus In Rare Planetary Parade On July 12

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If you're an early riser or simply love gazing at the night sky, this weekend has a special treat waiting for you. Before sunrise on July 12, a rare celestial display will unfold as the Moon appears alongside Mars, Saturn and Uranus, creating what's popularly known as a planetary parade. Add ongoing meteor showers to the mix, and the sky is shaping up to deliver one of July's most spectacular astronomical events.

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All about rare planetary parade

According to NASA, skywatchers looking toward the eastern horizon before sunrise will be able to witness the waning crescent Moon appearing close to Mars and Saturn, while Uranus will also be part of the celestial grouping.

Although the four heavenly bodies are separated by vast distances in space, they will appear clustered together from Earth's perspective, creating the illusion of a close-knit cosmic gathering.

Despite its popularity among astronomy enthusiasts, "planetary parade" isn't an official scientific term. Instead, astronomers and stargazers use it informally whenever several planets seem to line up or gather in one region of the sky when viewed from Earth.

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How to catch the cosmic phenomenon

To catch the celestial display at its best, head outdoors before sunrise on July 12 and find a location with a clear view of the eastern sky, away from bright city lights if possible.

The easiest object to locate will undoubtedly be the waning crescent Moon, which acts as a natural guide for spotting the nearby planets.

Mars will stand out as a small reddish point of light, while Saturn will appear brighter and easier to identify nearby. Both planets belong to the five planets visible to the naked eye, meaning most people won't need any special equipment to enjoy the show.

The only exception is Uranus. Since it shines much more faintly, viewers will need binoculars or a telescope to distinguish it from the surrounding stars.