 First Visuals: Blood Moon Over Mumbai On Holi, Rare Total Lunar Eclipse Turns Sky Crimson
Mumbai witnessed a rare total lunar eclipse on March 3, as residents gathered across seafronts and terraces to watch the Moon turn a striking red. The celestial event coincided with Holi celebrations, creating a symbolic blend of science and festivity. Social media was flooded with visuals of the dramatic Blood Moon.

Updated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Blood Moon Over Mumbai on Holi, Rare Total Lunar Eclipse Turns Sky Crimson | IANS

Mumbai’s bustling skyline transformed into a natural theatre on Tuesday, March 3, as the city witnessed a rare total lunar eclipse. As dusk gave way to night, residents across high rises, seafront promenades and neighbourhood terraces looked up to see the Moon slowly slip into shadow.

The first visuals from areas such as Worli Sea Face, Marine Drive and the eastern suburbs showed a gradual darkening of the lunar surface before it turned a striking shade of red. Social media was flooded with images captured against the city’s glittering skyline, with many describing the sight as surreal.

A Double Celebration On Holi

For many across India, the celestial spectacle coincided with Holi, adding a symbolic touch to an already vibrant evening. Families who had spent the day celebrating with colours gathered once again at night, this time to witness a different kind of colour play unfolding in the sky.
The rare alignment created a moment where science and celebration met. Children pointed skywards while elders recalled previous eclipses, turning terraces into impromptu viewing decks.

Why The Moon Turned Blood Red
The dramatic transformation, often referred to as a Blood Moon, occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a deep shadow over the lunar surface. During a total lunar eclipse, sunlight is blocked from directly reaching the Moon.

article-image

However, the Moon does not disappear entirely. The reddish hue is caused by a process known as Rayleigh scattering. As sunlight travels through the Earth’s atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths are filtered out, while longer red wavelengths bend and continue towards the Moon. This filtered light gives the lunar surface its distinctive copper red glow.

For Mumbai, a city accustomed to dramatic sunsets and monsoon skies, Tuesday night offered a different spectacle altogether, one that briefly paused the rush of urban life and reminded residents to look up.

